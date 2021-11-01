Local representatives in Bray to take part in online event

Bray residents will have the chance to chat virtually with their local public representatives on Thursday, November 4 at 7.30 p.m.

Following the success of their previous Municipal District 'Meet your Local Elected Representatives’ Co. Wicklow Public Participation Network (PPN) are set to provide local community groups and individuals in the Bray Municipal District with an opportunity to chat with their local elected representatives from both the Bray East and the Bray West Local Electoral Areas. The free event will take place virtually using an online platform.

During the online session, local councillors will be given the opportunity to respond to questions put to them by local constituents and to share their experience and plans for the area with attendees.

Attendees will be encouraged to submit their questions ahead of the event and they will be given the opportunity to ask their own question live on the night during the online event.

These events are free to attend however advance booking is essential and members of Co Wicklow PPN member groups will be given priority to attend the session. For more information, search Co. Wicklow PPN on eventbrite.ie Further details are also available on the Co. Wicklow PPN social media channels.