Local gardai issue warning over new bank card scam

Local gardai have urged the public to be vigilant to a new type of scam, which sees fraudsters targeting people’s bank cards.

One case of the so-called ‘taxi fraud scam’ has occurred in the Bray area and a significant amount of cash was taken from the victim’s account by fraudsters.

As part of the scam, victims receive a smishing text which purports to be from a bank. When they click on the link provided, they then receive a phone call from a person stating they are from the same bank.

This person advises the victim that their bank card has been compromised and that they will send a taxi to collect their bank card and take it away for testing. They also request details about the card to carry out testing.

The taxi then arrives and collects the bank card from the victim and hands it over to another person. The victim later observes that their card was used to make withdrawals and purchases without their consent.

Sgt John Fitzpatrick of Bray Garda Station said gardai have noticed a rise in frauds including account take-over frauds such as the ‘taxi fraud scam’.

“You should always verify information before taking any action and never click on a link in a text message. Never share your pin or personal information by phone or email, particularly with cold callers.”

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau also recently issued a warning about this type of smishing scam.

They said a bank will never ask for a physical card to returned either by email, post, courier, taxi or have an employee collect it from home.

They also reminded anyone who has been a victim of the importance of changing pin codes and passwords, and advised that they report the matter to the bank and to Gardaí.

Separately, gardai have also issued a reminder to people in any business setting to be very wary of business email compromise fraud.

Also known as invoice re-direct fraud, a fraudster sends an email to pretending to be a supplier and asks for an invoice to be paid immediately, usually to a new bank account. Often. the target does not know that it has been a victim of a crime until the legitimate supplier sends a reminder for invoice payment.