Local Enterprise Offices in Wicklow and Kildare link-up to mark National Women’s Enterprise Day

WICKLOW Local Enterprise Office and Kildare Local Enterprise Office will host a joint event to celebrate National Women’s Enterprise Day with an event in Newbridge featuring Nina Carberry, Kate Dempsey and Tara Lane, amongst others.

Research has shown that Irish women’s belief in their ability to run a successful business is continuing to grow as this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day (NWED) was launched. The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, now in its 16th year, will take place on Thursday, October 13 with the aim of encouraging female entrepreneurship and supporting women in business across the country.

The research, part of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) for 2021, showed that 49 per cent of women surveyed believed they had the necessary skills and knowledge to start a business. This was up from 39 per cent in 2018. The report also highlighted that Ireland has the third highest rate for early-stage women entrepreneurs across European countries, with over 1,400 women starting a new business in Ireland every month.

Early-stage women entrepreneurs in Ireland are mainly focused on the customer services sector with 64 per cent of those surveyed working in that area. The report showed a significant growth in export customers for these businesses, with 26 per cent of customers of these early-stage start-ups based abroad, up from 15 per cent in 2019 highlighting how they have diversified their markets during Covid.

The theme of this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day is ‘Our Future, Our Way’ and the joint Wicklow, Kildare LEO event takes place in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, starting on Thursday, October 13 at midday. The MC will be Susan Keogh, while the guest speaker will be entrepreneur, retired jockey and TV personality Nina Carberry.

Other contributors will be LEO Wicklow’s Leading Light entrepreneur Kate Dempsey of Aqualicense Limited and LEO Kildare Leading Light entrepreneur Tara Lane of Centrepiece Rosettes.

Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise at LEO Wicklow, said; “National Women’s Enterprise Day has become a flagship event for women entrepreneurs and businesswomen every year. While the past two years saw successful online celebrations, it really is special to be back with sixteen in person events across the country, and some amazing speakers and inspirational businesswomen.

“If you have that itch to start a business, or maybe you are already running a business, then this is the event for you. It can help you grow your network, find out what supports are available and learn from those who have gone before. No matter where you are in the country there is an event on your doorstep so get registered and be a part of Ireland’s biggest celebration of women in business.”

Lunch will be served for the Wicklow, Kildare event which concludes at 4 p.m. Tickets are priced at €25 and can be bought online at https://bit.ly/3DllamF

National Women’s Enterprise Day 2022 will take place in 16 venues across the country, covering a range of topics and are open to all aspiring female entrepreneurs, existing female business owners and anyone who wants to learn more about entrepreneurship and the topics being discussed on the day.

Carol Gibbons, Divisional Manager, Regions and Local Enterprise with Enterprise Ireland said; “Enterprise Ireland is delighted to support National Women’s Enterprise Day, particularly as we are seeing in person events return this year.

"As evidence by the recent GEM report confidence about entrepreneurship among women is growing with nearly half of all women surveyed saying they had the skills and knowledge to start a business. Events like National Women’s Enterprise Day are important in supporting this positive improvement, providing women entrepreneurs and those considering starting a business with insights from leading business women and introducing them to a network of entrepreneurs who are blazing a trail in the Irish market and overseas.”