Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Local committee to have say in running of multi million euro benefit fund for Wicklow

An artist's impression of what Codling Wind Park could look like. Expand

Close

An artist's impression of what Codling Wind Park could look like.

An artist's impression of what Codling Wind Park could look like.

An artist's impression of what Codling Wind Park could look like.

braypeople

Michael Sheridan

CODLING WIND PARK has revealed that an administrator and local committee will be sought to take charge of how a multi million euro annual Community Benefit Fund, generator by the offshore wind farm will be spent in Wicklow.

This was one of the points discussed when a delegation from Codling Wind Park (CWP) presented an update on its project to construct a wind farm off the coast of Wicklow, reaching from Greystones to Wicklow town, at November’s meeting of elected members of Greystones Municipal District (GMD).

Privacy