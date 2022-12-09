Local committee to have say in running of multi million euro benefit fund for Wicklow

CODLING WIND PARK has revealed that an administrator and local committee will be sought to take charge of how a multi million euro annual Community Benefit Fund, generator by the offshore wind farm will be spent in Wicklow.

This was one of the points discussed when a delegation from Codling Wind Park (CWP) presented an update on its project to construct a wind farm off the coast of Wicklow, reaching from Greystones to Wicklow town, at November’s meeting of elected members of Greystones Municipal District (GMD).

Once appointed, Codling Wind Park said that the administrator will commence a process to form a committee, comprising of local stakeholders drawn from all aspects of local society.

The composition and process for getting onto such a committee has yet to be finalised.

The administrator would report directly to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland every year. The distribution of funds would be completely transparent.

Together, the administrator and committee would be tasked with deciding on how to distribute the fund among the community.

CWP lead, Denise Horan, in reply to a question by Cllr Gerry Walsh on the funds structure, said: “Originally all of the funding from all of the wind farms would go in to a central pot for potential use anywhere.

“So there would be no connection between any individual wind farm and the community that was closest to it. They’ve rolled back on that completely.”

The new method is believed to be the most equitable, Ms Horan explained: “They recognise that, and that every wind farm should bring benefits to the community closest to it.

“It is up to the administrator and the committee to carry that out.”

She didn’t have further details as the change to the CBF structure is relatively recent.

This fund will be used to financially assist and support activities that benefit people/communities directly affected by the wind farm, and specifically along the coastline from Greystones to Wicklow town, where the operational base will be.

However, Councillors expressed concern that the money coming from the fund into the community could negatively impact future funding allocation from central government.

They worried that as this money could be used in the community for services or tasks that otherwise would be assisted by the state directly, they would no longer receive such funds.

Cllr Tom Fortune said: “The fund is like a tease. The concern I would have is if X amount comes in to the local community (from the fund) we could see that coming out of local funding we get from government.”

As well as learning about the Community Benefit Fund, councillors were also given an update on the progression of the Codling Wind Park in advance of the project team carrying out their second phase of public consultation on the project early in the new year. CWP (if it gets the goes ahead) will be the largest wind farm on the east coast.

CWP pointed out several key factors such as the 75 permanent jobs that would be created, and the circa 1,000 jobs that will be needed during the construction phase.

They said that the construction jobs will mostly go to foreign specialist workers, although they will encourage the use of Irish sub contractors and workers where possible.

CWP would be one of the largest energy infrastructure investments in Ireland this decade. It will have the potential to generate power for 1.2 million homes annually with renewable energy.

Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal Districe, Cllr Gerry Walsh, led a question-and-answer session, with councillors seeking clarification over CWP’s environmental impact, jobs, the impact on animal, bird and marine life, fisheries, technical issues and the visual impact of giant wind turbines.

CPW gave assurances that all environmental impact studies and marine studies will be carried out to an exhaustive degree.

Cllr Lourda Scott inquired about Codling Bank itself and its status as a potential special area of conservation (SAC) as it was believed to be a sand bank.

CWP assured their survey had discovered its composition was in the majority pebble, and not sand, so it would not qualify as a SAC.

The impact CWP will have on the seabed and other geotechnical issues will all be studied and submitted in the application.

Cllr Stephen Stokes raised the technical question as to how the electricity will be transferred from turbine to land and was told this would be via a substation in Poolbeg, Dublin.

Cllr Fortune was particularly interested in employment matters and raised the issue of fishermen and their livelihoods saying: “I’d like to know what you are doing on that.”

CWP said there would be disruption to the fishing grounds during construction.

The CWP team stated staff had been assigned specifically to deal with fishers.

As for trawlermen being able to use their boats to fish on one day and be a shuttle for workers the next - there is a licencing issue, as each role requires a specific licence.

The exact size and height of the turbines is yet to be decided and this will come once further licensing is granted and planning permission sought.

Cllr Derek Mitchell, while pointing out the sea view with be full of turbines, delivered a phrase he coined previously: “Greystones will be wind farm central”.

He asked could anything be done to minimise their visual impact, saying: “I would like to see that these wind farms are seen as seperate wind farms and not just one large group iof trubines.

“Could larger, taller, more powerful turbines actually have less of a visual impact than multiple smaller ones? Could this be considered?”

This was noted by CWP and conditionally agreed with.

The meeting was told the selection of process of who gets to build a wind farm off the coast of Ireland is fairly straightforward.

CWP said there are six off shore wind farms proposed for Ireland, one off the west coast and five off the east coast.

A bid is put in by each applicant with a price per unit of electricity, and the cheapest wins.

CWP said it believed that the majority of applicants will be successful in their application, with those unsuccessful pencilled-in to be able to go through in future auctions after a certain number of years have passed.

The question of decommissioning the turbines when planning and maritime permission lapse at the wind farm’s end of life was raised, and who would pay for that part of the project. CWP said it had factored that cost in to its bid.

In October, an application to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for a new Foreshore Investigation Licence for the project was made.

Details of this application were on public view at 14 locations in Dublin and Wicklow until November 27.

The deadline for submissions has now passed and a decision will follow in due course.