Local clubs gather for vigil at Bog Meadow

Michael Boylan with Eamon and Aoife Skelly and Gary Kavanagh from Enniskerry GAA.

From left: Paul O’Toole, Enniskerry Boxing Club with Eamon Skelly, Enniskerry GAA, Helen Finn, Enniskerry Community Games, Jilly Carey, Enniskerry Tennis Club, Aine O’Gorman, Irish international footballer, Stephen Barry, Enniskerry YC, Jonathan Bennett, Enniskerry FC all attending the Vigil Enniskerry at Bog Meadow.

The community of Enniskerry and local clubs recently gathered for a vigil at Bog Meadow to highlight the need to put a stop to gender-based violence.

The event took place on Sunday, January 23. The vigil was also held in memory of 23-year-old Tullamore school teacher Ashling Murphy, who was killed on January 13.

The vigil was supported and organised by local sporting organisations including Enniskerry GAA, Enniskerry Youth AFC, Enniskerry FC, Enniskerry Tennis Club, Enniskerry Boxing Club and Enniskerry Community Games.

During the vigil, the community also remembered and offered their sympathies to the families of Enniskerry residents Zeinat Dashabsheh, who was killed on Christmas Eve, and Jastine Valdez. who was killed in 2018.

The vigil in Enniskerry was extremely well-supported by the local community. People of all ages and families gathered together to join their voices to the call for an end to violence against women.

People were encouraged to wear their team or club colours to the vigil, which took place at Bog Meadow in Enniskery village.

Enniskerry native and Irish international footballer Aine O’Gorman said a few words during the vigil. Beautiful music was also performed by Hannah Gleeson during the moving and sombre event.

Those in attendance joined in a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the families of those who had lost loved ones. They also invited to light a candle.