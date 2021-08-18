Local artist Ray Cranley brings his work back to the Parochial Hall

LOCAL artist Ray Cranley is finally getting to re-open his weekly exhibition of paintings at the Parochial Hall in Enniskerry.

The Windgates man will have his work on display in the hall each weekend from Saturday and Sunday August 21 and 22.

Having been initially closed down by Covid, the Disney crew then took over the hall.

‘It’s been a long lean stretch with nothing happening,’ said Ray, who is looking forward to getting back to it and meeting people in Enniskerry again.

The opening hours for the exhibition will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The paintings and prints are of old local scenes and he first started his collection over 10 years ago.

Already an accomplished musician and writer, he always wanted to paint, and started taking lessons with Niamh Harding Miller from Enniskerry, taught at Presentation College in Bray.

After two 10-week courses, he caught the painting bug, and creates beautiful scenes inspired by Bray and Windgates.

His songs and writings are also inspired in a large part by the history of the area. Ray has been performing in the area for many decades and hopefully will get to do so again soon.