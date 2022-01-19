Live broadcast of ‘The Book of Dust’ at the Whale Theatre

'The Book of Dust - La Belle Sauvage ' will be shown at the Whale Theatre.

THEATRE lovers in Greystones have the chance to enjoy a live broadcast of the West End production of Philip Pullman’s ‘The Book of Dust’ at the Whale Theatre on Thursday, February 17.

Set 12 years before the events of ‘His Dark Materials’ trilogy, this adaptation revisits Philip Pullman’s fantastical world in which waters are rising and storms are brewing.

Two young people and their dæmons, with everything at stake, find themselves at the centre of a terrifying manhunt. In their care is a tiny child called Lyra Belacqua, and in that child lies the fate of the future.

And as the waters rise around them, powerful adversaries conspire for mastery of Dust: salvation to some, the source of infinite corruption to others.

Eighteen years after his groundbreaking production of ‘His Dark Materials’ at the National Theatre, director Nicholas Hytner returns to Pullman’s parallel universe for this latest critically acclaimed production.

The performance will be broadcast live from London’s Bridge Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets cost €17.50.

For more information, visit whaletheatre.ie.