Lisa Hannigan hits all the right notes at Whale in Greystones

Lisa Hannigan performing at Whale Theatre in Greystones. Expand
Lisa Hannigan at Whale Greystones. John, Mark, Laura and Carmel Kavanagh Expand
Lisa Hannigan at Whale Greystones. Hazel Buckley-Gallagher and Sinead Mullen Expand
Lisa Hannigan at Whale Greystones. Nikki Barrie and David Breen Expand
Lisa Hannigan at Whale Greystones. Síle and Ed Kinsella Expand
Lisa Hannigan at Whale Greystones. Ken and Sarah Carney Expand
Lisa Hannigan at Whale Greystones. Paul Mahon, Richard and Mary Fox, Hilary Jenkinson Expand
Lisa Hannigan at Whale Greystones. Anne, Ruth and Hugh Ivory, Stu Daly Expand
Lisa Hannigan at Whale Greystones. Chloe and Emma McInerney with their parents Ronan and Anne Expand

Mary Fogarty

It was time for the show to go on last Thursday at the Whale Theatre in Greystones.

Lisa Hannigan was the first performer to do a concert at the re-opened venue, opening their season with two shows last Thursday.

Hannigan performed to a sold-out room in the afternoon and again in the evening.

The audience members were excited and somewhat emotional at hearing music in a live setting again, after a long period of silence from that sector due to Covid.

The theatre’s reopening programme entitled ‘disPLAYced’ is for the most part sold out, with coming acts including Something Happens, Jack Lukeman, Niamh Regan, Hothouse Flowers, Paddy Casey, Eleanor McEvoy, Mike Hanrahan and more.

Waiting lists are being prepared for the shows, and available at whaletheatre.ie.

Lisa Hannigan’s show was the first of 26 live performances taking place over six weeks.

The Whale Theatre presents this series of events under the theme ‘disPLAYced’, to highlight the extent to which thousands of Irish artists, arts workers and productions have been displaced by the restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lisa Hannigan’s last record was ‘Live in Dublin’, recorded at the National Concert Hall and featuring some of her back-catalogue of work.

