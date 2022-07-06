Lions Golf Classic makes successful return to Blainroe Golf Club

Lions President Sean Olohan with Lion John Mulqueen presenting first prize to Tony McCann and Duncan Duke. Tony's team came out on top at the Wicklow Lions Golf Classic held in Blainroe on Friday.

WICKLOW and District Lions Club held another successful golf classic at the picturesque Blainrooe Golf Course.

Lions members would like to thank all the golfers for their great support, as well as main sponsors SSE Renewables and CD Auctioneers, plus the many other local sponsors. Without all of their help, it wouldn’t be possible for Wicklow and District Lions Club to help out the number of local charities they support.

The winning team with 95 points consisted of Tony McCann, D Dukes, J Gill and G Brett. In second place with 94 points were the Momentum Team made up of S Dunne, M Phelan, M Winters ad M Flynn.

T Robinson, J Waters, B Nally and J Murphy finished third on 94 points.

Finishing fourth on 93 points were John Mulqueen, J Graham, D Sherwin and T Hastie. Conway Construction finished fifth with 92 points and consisted of D Conway, B Conway, E Harrington and I Brown.