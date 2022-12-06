Lions Club ramping up drive for food donations to help Wicklow families this Christmas

Yuliia Ivanova and Clarence the lion collecting for the Wicklow Lions Christmas food appeal at Centra Ashford.

Wicklow and District Lions Club kicked off their Christmas schedule of activities to support the community last weekend with food donation collections.

The generous people of Wicklow dropped off bucket loads of non-perishable food items to Centra in Ashford, and Dunnes Stores in Arklow.

All this food, and any cash donations, are set to go to families in need in Wicklow this Christmas and the team is set to be out again in two weeks at SuperValu in Wicklow town.

That Sunday, December 18 the Lions members will walk through Wicklow from Wicklow Gaol to the Christmas Market in full Lion costumes.

They will have buckets for cash donations to be dropped in along the route.

In the meantime, the Feed the Lion Collection Box will be at Centra Rathnew and Centra Rathdrum on December 9 and 10.

Anyone who cannot attend, but would still like to donate food, cash or even toys, can email foodappeal@lions.ie or visit www.idonate.ie/wicklowlionsclub

Wicklow Guides will also be accepting all types of non-perishable food items for people in need in the Parish Office.

Lastly, Lions ladies and gentlemen will be on duty in Fitzwilliam Square on Christmas Eve with their colourful hats jackets and rattling buckets. They will be supporting a performance by the Wicklow Male Voice Choir.