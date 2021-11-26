Light Up Your Bike campaign gets under way in Wicklow

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Cllr Shay Cullen, Cathaoirleach of Baltinglass Municipal District Avril Cronin, Inspector Paddy Casey, Wicklow County Council Road Safety Officer Linda Healy, RSA Road Safety Promotion Officer Orlaith Maguire, Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal District Lourda Scott, Garda Canice Dowling, Liam Cullen (District Administrator for Baltinglass Municipal District) and Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District Aoife Flynn Kennedy at the launch of the ‘Light Up Your Bike Campaign’ for County Wicklow

Cyclists are being urged to light up their bikes during the darker days of winter.

County Wicklow Road Safety Together Working Group is calling on all cyclists to ‘Light Up Your Bike’ during these darker days and evenings. The campaign aims to remind cyclists of the importance of appropriate bike lights as a safety measure to improve the visibility fo the bike to other road users.

Cyclists are reminded that the use of bike lights is a legal requirement when cycling during lighting up periods. Cyclists who choose to cycle without lights, or whose lights fail when on the road become less visible and run the risk of a €40 fixed penalty notice.

The use of bike lights helps increase visibility to other road users and there are many types and styles to choose from. Most bike lights tend to be battery or dynamo operated. It is also important to remember that bike lights are not just for adults and they are also to be used by children and teenagers when cycling to school.

Cllr Shay Cullen said: “I am pleased to be supporting this very important ‘Light Up Your Bike’ initiative to remind cyclists to make sure they have the correct lights on their bikes and to check them regularly. Bike lights are a simple yet effective way to improving visibility. As the evenings are getting darker, we need to ensure that the lights are also working on our children’s bikes and to check them regularly.”

Inspector Paddy Casey of the Bray Garda District said: “An Garda Síochána is delighted to be part of this very important road safety initiative in County Wicklow. A bicycle is not just for leisure activities but also used by some as a means of transport which comes with a personal responsibility to ensure that cyclists and their bicycles are appropriately equipped and visible to all other road users.

"This campaign is about the County Wicklow Road Safety Together Working Group bringing awareness to cycling safely on our roads. An Garda Síochána is asking cyclists to make sure they are visible to all other road users by equipping their bicycles with the correct lighting, while using our roads.”

Sam Wade, CEO of the RSA said: “I am delighted to support this ‘Light Up Your Bike’ initiative to remind cyclists of what they can do to help make sure they are safe on our roads. Whether cycling for transport or for pleasure we want to make sure that cyclists are as visible as possible to motorists and other road users. As it is darker in the mornings and the evenings are getting darker earlier we want to remind cyclists to check the white light to the front of the bike is working and the red light at the back.

Linda Healy, County Wicklow Road Safety Officer, said that “using good quality lights on your bike is the best way to improve your visibility to other road users during darker mornings and evenings. Bike lights are a legal requirement during Lighting-Up hours, which is from 30 minutes after sunset until 30 minutes before sunrise.”

The campaign also shared a number of tips for lighting up a bike. In relation to batteries, if a cyclist opts for disposable battery powered lights, they should ensure they have enough power left to complete the journey fully lit. However, a better option might be rechargeable battery powered lights. Cyclists must do is ensure they are fully charged each time by disconnecting when required and recharging either at work or home. A back up pair of lights that can be easily attached to the bike can also be useful, particularly on longer journeys.

Cyclists are reminded that it is useful to get into the habit of carrying some spare lights or spare batteries especially on longer journeys. Spare lights do not need to be expensive and it might be a good idea to keep some at work. Cyclists are also encouraged to remember to recycle old batteries.

The group also warned cyclists to be aware of thieves and the risk of theft. If the lights are detachable, never leave them attached to the bike while it’s unattended. Or if you buying a new bike, consider getting a dynamo fitted. Modern hub dynamos give good light with minimal effort and no need to worry about theft or the batteries running out.