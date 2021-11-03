Light industrial warehouse units for Rathnew get permission

PLANNING has been granted for 10,133 sqm of light industrial warehouse units at South Point Business Park/Harris site, Charvey Lane, Milltown North, Rathnew.

The planning application from Rathnew Business Park Ltd sought permission to construct the light industrial units in six blocks, with all associated infrastructure and site works. The blocks range in area from 513 sqm to 3490 sqm, subdivided into units from 218 sqm to 595 sqm and are 9.3m high. This application is for a permission of ten years duration.

The lands are zoned for Enterprise and Employment use in the Wicklow Town - Rathnew Development Plan 2013 - 2079.

Research undertaken by the applicant indicated that there is a strong demand within the area for the proposed small and flexible size units. This type of development is, by nature, speculative and the final end users are not yet known, but actual constructed units have to be in place to attract these end users. The development will facilitate and support employment growth.

The Planning Section of Wicklow County Council, with regard to the overall design, nature and scale of the development, found that the proposed development would not injure the amenities of the area, and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience