Lifeguard may not be assigned to the Cove in Greystones due to budgetary constraints

Budgetary constraints mean a lifeguard may not be assigned to the Cove in Greystones if the area becomes a designated bathing area, local councillors have been told.

Cllr Mags Crean (Ind) asked for an update about the process to designate the Cove as a bathing area during the January meeting of the district. She said a lifeguard may need to be assigned to the Cove if this application is successful and asked about this process.

Cllr Gerry Walsh (FF) sought an update on climate works at the Cove in Greystones.

Mr O’Hanlon said the allocation of lifeguards to public bathing spots is managed by the environment section of the local authority.

“There are budget constraints which mean that lifeguards tend to be assigned to blue flag beaches. He said information could be sought by district officials about the process.