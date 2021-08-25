Life-saving demonstrations by fire crews in Bray and Greystones

Greystones Fire Brigade CPR Demo at Greystones Harbour. Leigh Hillen showing Tom and Cillian Acker how to do CPR

CPR Open Day Bray Fire Station. The U14s Bray Emmets Girls' team with members of the Bray Fire Brigade

CPR demonstrations took place at Bray fire station and Greystones Harbour Plaza on the afternoon of Saturday, August 7.

There was great attendance at both open days. Cathaorileach of Bray Municipal District Aoife Flynn Kennedy was among the visitors, as was musician Robbie Doyle who is behind a campaign to provide as many defibrillators as possible.

The open days follow a fundraising campaign by Bray and Greystones fire crews for lifesaving defibrillators for the area.

The defibrillators will be installed along the cliff walk between Bray and Greystones.

Organisers are preparing to install a total of 10 devices along the route.

'When someone suffers a cardiac arrest every second counts when it comes to treating the victim,' said a spokesman. 'Bray Head has limited access for emergency services, so having these devices along the route will mean the difference between life and death and buy precious time until the emergency services arrive.'

Part of the reason for organising the open days in Bray and Greystones was to ensure that as many people as possible will know how to operate the lifesaving equipment.

Fire fighters were on hand to answer questions on where the defibrillators are and what to do in the event of an emergency.