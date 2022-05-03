Lidl to give its Greystones store a €12 million makeover

A €12 million revamp of the Lidl store in Greystones is expected to get under way in May, the retailer has confirmed.

The existing store at the Blacklion Centre is set to close in May and will be replaced with a new store, which is likely to open its doors towards the end of the year, the discount retailer said.

Around 100 jobs are due to be created during construction and Lidl indicated that new roles could also become available in the revamped shop.

Read More

Wicklow County Council had previously given the go-ahead to Lidl’s proposal to demolish and redevelop the existing licenced discount foodstore and construct a new two-storey store, 181 park spaces and other site works.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “We can confirm the Lidl Greystones store will be undergoing an extensive construction project this year. The project will consist of a knock and rebuild of the existing store that will represent an investment of more than €12 million to the locality - creating new jobs at the store and up to 100 through the construction phase. The store is due to close in May, with the new store anticipated to re-open towards the end of the year.”