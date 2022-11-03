Lidl Greystones reopens following €11million renovations

Store manager Kenny Trentzsch is pictured with his family Susan McCormack, Jasper (8mths) and Fraser (2) pictured at the reopening of the newly refurbished Greystones Lidl store. Photo: Andres Poveda

Store manager Kenny Trentzsch is pictured presenting Jayne Glynn of the Gavin Glynn Foundation with a cheque for €500 at the reopening of the newly refurbished Greystones Lidl store. Located at Blacklion Retail Centre, Rathdown Road. Photo: Andres Poveda

Josh and Jennifer Barrington with Katelyn (3) and Charlotte (9mths) from Greystones pictured at the reopening of the newly refurbished Greystones Lidl store. Photo: Andres Poveda

Wicklow LGFA intercounty player, Jackie Kinch and Lidl Greystones Store Manager, Kenny Trentzsch officially open the refurbished Lidl store in Greystones this morning with the help of staff member Liam McEntee. Photo: Andres Poveda

Pictured are the first two customers through the doors, Niamh Porter and Alex Porter from Greystones, at the reopening of the newly refurbished Greystones Lidl store. Photo: Andres Poveda

NIAMH and Alex Porter from Greystones were on Thursday the first customers through the door of their new Lidl as the German supermarket reopened following an €11million refurbishment.

The Porters were welcomed in by Wicklow LGFA player and inter county player, Jackie Kinch, and the Lidl Greystones team to officially open the store, which has been closed since May.

The renovation work sees upgrades to both the store and car park facilities to improve the shopping experience, and has created 15 new jobs, bringing the total staff to 35.

To celebrate, this morning Store Manager Kenny Trentzsch presented a €500 donation to local charities Greystones Cancer Support and the Gavin Glynn Foundation.

Mr Trentzsch, said: “The past few months have been a whirlwind to say the least but it has all been more than worth. We’re looking forward to being warmly welcomed back by the local community and see so many familiar faces through the door.

"We have had many excited customers eagerly enquiring about our newly modernised store over the past few months, so we are thrilled to finally be opening the doors.

"On behalf of the entire team, I want to thank our customers and local community for their patience during the construction works – I know they will agree that it was worth it!”

Located at Blacklion Retail Centre, Rathdown Road, Lidl Greystones will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 9pm on Sundays.