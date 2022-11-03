Lidl Greystones reopens following €11million renovations

NIAMH and Alex Porter from Greystones were on Thursday the first customers through the door of their new Lidl as the German supermarket reopened following an €11million refurbishment.
The Porters were welcomed in by Wicklow LGFA player and inter county player, Jackie Kinch, and the Lidl Greystones team to officially open the store, which has been closed since May.
The renovation work sees upgrades to both the store and car park facilities to improve the shopping experience, and has created 15 new jobs, bringing the total staff to 35.
To celebrate, this morning Store Manager Kenny Trentzsch presented a €500 donation to local charities Greystones Cancer Support and the Gavin Glynn Foundation.
Mr Trentzsch, said: “The past few months have been a whirlwind to say the least but it has all been more than worth. We’re looking forward to being warmly welcomed back by the local community and see so many familiar faces through the door.
"We have had many excited customers eagerly enquiring about our newly modernised store over the past few months, so we are thrilled to finally be opening the doors.
"On behalf of the entire team, I want to thank our customers and local community for their patience during the construction works – I know they will agree that it was worth it!”
Located at Blacklion Retail Centre, Rathdown Road, Lidl Greystones will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 9pm on Sundays.