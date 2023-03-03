License granted for potential Greystones casino is ‘not valid’

The license issued for a gaming casino at the site of the old Sweeney’s chip shop in Greystones has been described as “not valid” by one local councillor. Last year Bray District Court granted a gaming licence to allow for up to 50 slot machines in the venue and for it to operate from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

At the monthly meeting of the Greystones Municipal District (GMD) Councillor Lourda Scott tabled a motion to rescind the resolution which adopted Part III of the Gaming and Lotteries Act, 1956, in the district.

This came after a gaming license was granted by the district court for a casino to be developed at the old Sweeney’s site. However, during the course of the meeting, Clrr Scott was surprised to discover that the Gaming and Lotteries Act had already been rescinded in the district more than 30 years ago.

District manager Michael Nicholson informed councillors that the license had already been rescinded in 1989, in non-town council areas including Greystones. At the time Greystones had a town commission, rather than a town council.

“During the discussion at the GMD meeting I was surprised to be informed by the council executive that the resolution had already been rescinded in the late 1980s. This information wasn’t given to councillors before the meeting,” said Cllr Scott.

“Indeed I had specifically asked for confirmation that the resolution was adopted on several occasions and had been told by the council that the process for applying for a gaming licence as set out in Part III of the Act is being followed.”

As a result of this shock revelation, Cllr Scott said the license granted to the applicant is null and void and there is no possible way a casino can be developed there or anywhere else in the Greystones Municipal District,.

“Although surprising, this new information is very welcomed as it means that the current gaming license issued by the district court is not valid,” continued Cllr Scott.

“I will continue to follow up with the council and district court to ensure that all parties are aware that no gaming licenses can be lawfully issued within the Greystones District. This is a great result for the wider community and I thank all the campaigners who have helped along the way.”

Given the level of confusion and concern regarding the proposed development, Cllr Scott and her colleagues still chose to vote on the motion and it was carried with four votes in favour and one abstention.

Previously, a campaign opposing the casino had collected over 2,600 signatures on a petition and led to a town meeting at St. Patrick's School.

"With an ever increasing population we have a need for many facilities here, community spaces, parks, youth centres. However, a highly addictive casino is not one of them,” said Cllr Scott. “This was clearly a moment to stand up and make a difference to protect our community and I was happy to support by tabling this motion.”

This new information means Wicklow County Council (WCC) is expected to write to appropriate bodies to advise them of the outcome, and to take appropriate action. And Councillor Stephen Stokes said it was imperative these actions were taken post haste

"We will need keep focused on this issue, like a laser,” he said. "There was a lot of concern in the community. Some the concerns raised included; late night activity, proximity to schools/addiction services, parking and more. I hope that this is a step in the right direction to allay those concerns."

Cllr Stokes was keen to point out that Charlesland, Delgany, Greystones, Kilcoole, Killadreenan and Newcastle remain open for business.

"There are many new and established businesses in the Greystones Municipal District, that add value to the community. We just want to ensure that any new business venture works with the needs of the community. There is plenty of room for positive investment in the area."

Speaking to The Irish Independent last month, the owner of Sweeney’s, Alan Muir of Muiralan Ltd., highlighted the fact there has been a gaming licence in place at the premises for the last 48 years.

Mr Muir acquired the premises, formely known as Sweeney’s, over two years ago. While the gaming licence has been in place, there have been no gambling machines in use on the premises for many years.

The application submitted by Muiralan stated there would be 14 slot machines and a roulette table in operation.

When speaking to The Irish Independent, Mr Muir said, “We’ve been approached by an international fast-food crowd and they want to take it over - which I’ve rejected - and we’ve been contacted by a big gaming organisation.”

Mr Muir was previously director of companies that ran 24-hour casinos in Santry and Tallaght, in Dublin, however, he said the intention is to turn the Greystones shop into a sit-down food venue.