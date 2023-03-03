Wicklow

License granted for potential Greystones casino is ‘not valid’

Sweeney's in Greystones. Expand

Simon Bourke

The license issued for a gaming casino at the site of the old Sweeney’s chip shop in Greystones has been described as “not valid” by one local councillor. Last year Bray District Court granted a gaming licence to allow for up to 50 slot machines in the venue and for it to operate from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

At the monthly meeting of the Greystones Municipal District (GMD) Councillor Lourda Scott tabled a motion to rescind the resolution which adopted Part III of the Gaming and Lotteries Act, 1956, in the district.

