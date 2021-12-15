Wicklow

Liam Kavanagh is remembered as a ‘giant of Wicklow politics’

Former Labour Party Minister and TD for Wicklow Liam Kavanagh has died aged 86, after serving as a TD from 1969 until 1997 and three years as Minister for the Environment.

Throughout his career, the late Liam Kavanagh was dedicated to the values of the Labour Party. Expand
The late Liam Kavanagh, Paul O'Brien and the late Conal Kavanagh. Expand
The late Liam Kavanagh of Labour. Expand
MINISTER FOR THE ENVIROMENT AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT, NOEL DEMPSEY, STROLLS WITH LIAM KAVANAGH, CHIARMAN OF WICKLOW TOWN COUNCIL AND PAT SWEENEY, CHAIRMAN OF ARKLOW TOWN COUNCIL, BEFORE THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE NEW ARKLOW BY-PASS YESTERDAY. PIC FRANK MC GRATH Expand

Throughout his career, the late Liam Kavanagh was dedicated to the values of the Labour Party.

The late Liam Kavanagh, Paul O'Brien and the late Conal Kavanagh.

The late Liam Kavanagh of Labour.

MINISTER FOR THE ENVIROMENT AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT, NOEL DEMPSEY, STROLLS WITH LIAM KAVANAGH, CHIARMAN OF WICKLOW TOWN COUNCIL AND PAT SWEENEY, CHAIRMAN OF ARKLOW TOWN COUNCIL, BEFORE THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE NEW ARKLOW BY-PASS YESTERDAY. PIC FRANK MC GRATH

Myles Buchanan

GLOWING tributes have been paid to former Labour Party Minister and TD for Wicklow, Liam Kavanagh, who passed away on Monday aged 86.

He was first elected to Dáil Éireann in the 1969 general election and retained his seat up until the 1997 General election. He was highly thought of both locally and nationally, regardless of political allegiances.

