Liam Kavanagh is remembered as a ‘giant of Wicklow politics’

GLOWING tributes have been paid to former Labour Party Minister and TD for Wicklow, Liam Kavanagh, who passed away on Monday aged 86.

He was first elected to Dáil Éireann in the 1969 general election and retained his seat up until the 1997 General election. He was highly thought of both locally and nationally, regardless of political allegiances.

His son, Conal, also followed him into politics, before his untimely passing in 2017.

Cllr Paul O’Brien holds Liam Kavanagh as the inspiration behind his decision to join the Labour Party and get involved in politics, after first encountering one another on the election trial when Paul was still in his teens.

“I was working in a shop in Wicklow town in the nineties when Liam came in canvassing. I had only recently turned 18 but I wasn’t yet registered to vote, and he actually got me registered to vote there and then.

“My family have always been Labour, from my granny downwards, right back to the days of James Everett, who was Liam’s uncle. We all worshipped Liam, If I am being honest. He was a lovely, dedicated, honest and quietly spoken man. He gave me great support and advice when I ran for the first time in 20014. Unfortunately, that bid wasn’t successful, but I was able to take Liam’s advice into the 2019 campaign, which proved a success. He was a great help to me personally.”

Cllr O’Brien feels the tributes been paid to Liam from across all party divides shows the respect with which he was held across the county.

“He transcended party politics, as can be seen from the messages I have been receiving, which come from all parties, and none. It’s a testament to what he achieved in his lifetime. I send on my sincere condolences to his family. We are all thinking of Conal at this time as well. It’s a sad loss for County Wicklow and the Labour party.”

Former Councillor Tommy Cullen retired as an Independent in 2019, and first became involved in politics in the late 1970s as a Labour Party member. He describes Liam Kavanagh as his ‘mentor’.

“Liam introduced me into politics. I was involved in his European Parliament run in 1978 and 1979. He was my political mentor and was a frequent visitor to my families home, as was his late uncle James Everett. We were always the ‘Labour home’ in west Wicklow. We experienced the sad loss of Liam’s son Conal in 2017. Liam’s passing is the end of over 100 years of political family life in County Wicklow, when you include the achievements of James Everett as well. It’s a very sad day and my thoughts at the moment are with his wife Margaret and all the family.”

Mr Cullen also feels the achievements managed by Liam Kavanagh during his time in office won’t be matched any time soon.

“Liam was a great comrade, as they would say in the Labour Party. He was a man of the utmost integrity and honesty. He did so much for County Wicklow when he was in office. He commenced the building of the N11. When he left his ministerial office, there wasn’t a single person on the housing waiting list in the county, in fact Wicklow had a surplus of houses. During his time in office 3,500 homes a year were being built in Wicklow. Now they aren’t building anywhere near that number of houses.

“He provided funding for sewage and water works and the upgrade of roads. Liam’s time in office was a boom-time for infrastructural works in the county. Tributes are being paid to Liam across all parties. He is a huge loss to County Wicklow and all the tens of thousands of people who voted for him down through the years. He was a traditional Labour trade union man and he always put Wicklow first.”

Independent Councillor Tom Fortune also used to be a Labour Party member and offers his condolences to Liam’s family and loved ones.

“Liam Kavanagh was one of the best TDs this county has ever had. His work on providing housing back in the day was absolutely phenomenal. He provided fantastic service to both County Wicklow and the country. He was respected across all political divides. He was a unique politician who made things happen and got things done,” said Cllr Fortune.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly described Mr Kavanagh as a ‘giant of Wicklow politics over many decades’.

He added: “Liam made a huge contribution both locally and nationally during his time as a Cllr, TD, MEP and Minister, and was viewed as a quiet kingmaker within the Labour Parliamentary Party.

“One of Liam’s great legacies is the thousands of council homes he built during his tenure as Minister for the Environment in the 1980’s. In the worst of economic times, Liam ensured a comprehensive building programme was put in place and delivered on. His example is one that shows what the State can do when the political will is there to deliver public housing.

“First running for the Dáil in the 1968 by-election after the death of his uncle, Labour TD Jim Everett, Liam polled a very strong 21.9 per cent, but was unsuccessful. He reclaimed the Labour seat in the 1969 general election and went on to hold it through a further eight general elections, until narrowly missing out in 1997. Liam also served three times as an MEP, being appointed in 1973 and 1977, and winning election from Leinster in 1979, in what was a massive victory for the Party nationally when Labour won four seats.

“Liam’s Ministerial service began in 1981 when he was appointed Minister for Labour and the Public Service, and he took over as Minister for the Environment in 1983 remaining in that office until 1986. He also served as a member of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly, was Chair of the Semi-State Bodies Commission from 1995 to 1997, and was a member of the Standards in Public Office Commission after it was set up in 2001, showing the depth of his interests and deep commitment to public service.

“Throughout his career, Liam was dedicated to the values of the Labour Party, serving his community and the people he represented with determination, honesty, and integrity, and he continued the proud tradition of Labour in Wicklow. His son Conal followed in his stead, serving as a councillor from 2004 until 2014, and we were all shocked when he died suddenly in 2017. His niece Breeda Bonner also served as a councillor in Clondalkin from 2011 to 2019.

“On behalf of the Labour Party I want to extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Margaret, daughter Rosemary, grandchildren Áine and Rían, brother Jimmy and sister Therese,” said Deputy Kelly.

Minister Simon Harris also extended sympathy on the death of Liam.

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to the Kavanagh family on the sad passing of Liam Kavanagh - a giant in Wicklow politics.

“Liam epitomised public service and decency in public life. His reputation as a hard working, tenacious, dedicated and effective T.D for Wicklow is well known and much appreciated. I regularly meet constituents who talk with great fondness about Liam and how he helped them or a family member or a community group across our county.

“At a national level, Liam also served our country with distinction as a Cabinet Minister across a number of Government Departments and, of course, also serving in the European Parliament. His time in the Department of the Environment will always be remembered for the huge investment in social housing.

“Wicklow has lost an iconic figure who served our county and country with distinction. My family and I send ourselves thoughts and prayers to Liam’s wife Margaret, his daughter Rosemary, his grandchildren, siblings and extended family.

“A life of service delivered with great integrity”, he said.

Liam’s removal takes place on Thursday at 9.40 a.m. from the family home in Wicklow town, at walking pace, to St Patrick’s Church, arriving for funeral mass at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery.