‘Letting Go’ play to hold Irish premiere

A poignant play inspired by the story of Marie Fleming’s campaign for the right to die will premiere at the Whale Theatre on Saturday, March 5.

‘Letting Go is a play which follows the 25-year relationship of Marie Fleming and Tom Curran and is based on real life events about their campaign for her right to die following a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis.

The story of the late Marie and her partner Tom, who is from Arklow, came to public attention in 2013 when the couple brought an unsuccessful legal challenge to the ban on assisted suicide.

Written and directed by KathyAnn Murphy alongside Tom Curran, the cast includes ‘Fair City’’s Pat Nolan, Tina Brown and Mary Pat Moloney.

‘Letting Go’ had been due to premiere at St Mogue’s Hall, Inch, Co. Wexford in March 2020,, however, this was cancelled due to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This play was first developed as part of the MA Theatre Practise at UCD and The Gaiety School of Acting and was later developed and extended for the point of touring. The play was first performed in Boys School in Smock Alley Theatre in June 2019.

For more information or to book, visit whaletheatre.ie.