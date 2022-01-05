Legal advice sought over judicial review against Brittas Bay telecommunications structure

RESIDENTS of Brittas Bay have sought legal advice over a potential challenge against An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant planning for a 24 metre high lattice telecommunications support structure, despite the Bord’s inspector recommending a refusal.

Wicklow County Council initially refused planning for the development in March of last year, before an appeal was submitted to An Bord Pleanála, who granted Vantage Towers Ltd, a wholly owned entity of the Vodafone Group, permission to erect the lattice telecommunications support structure with antennas, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment at Rock Farm in Brittas Bay.

A number of residents have joined forces and paid for legal advice over a potential, but expensive judicial review into the whole process. However, local resident Clare Stevenson has advised that a legal review would only be possible if more members of the community got involved, because of the expense involved.

“We had no option to bring things further other than seeking legal advice, at quite considerable expense to ourselves,” said Clare.

“If we get advice that a legal review is a feasible option, then we won’t be able to shoulder that burden ourselves. If enough people contributed to it then we could go ahead, but it would be a very expensive procedure. ”

Clare feels the development will be a “blot on the landscape” and is frustrated that the Bord in granting permission, went against the recommendation of their own inspector to refuse the application.

She added: “The coastline of Brittas Bay is a designated area of Outstanding Natural Beauty by the Wicklow County Development Plan. Permissions in this area have been refused and curtailed because of this designation in the past. Quite apart from the objections to the development on a local level, which are many, this decision has implications for the whole county and beyond. What if an application for planning like this was made in one of the many of Wicklow’s beauty and heritage places, such as Glendalough? This decision has set a precedent.”

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore is supporting the campaign and held talks with Wicklow County Council about any possible course of action.

“The installation of the structure started very quickly after permission was granted. I asked that the residents be given time to do something about the development, but it appears the only discourse is a judicial review, which would cost tens of thousands. Even a review would just discuss the process involved, it doesn’t discuss the outcome. I do have concerns when the Bord goes against the recommendations of their inspector and there should be a higher level of accountability in such circumstances. There needs to be greater transparency.”

Deputy Whitmore also feels Brittas Bay isn’t a suitable location for the telecommunications structure.

She added: “Brittas Bay is a high amenity area and I don’t understand the rationale behind having a structure like that down there when there were much better and more suitable locations. I wouldn’t like to see this set a precedent. Part of the charm of Brittas Bay is the fact it isn’t over-developed. If we don’t protect that then we are at risk of losing the character of Brittas Bay.”