Laura wins Garda Youth Award for her efforts on behalf of LGBT+ school community

LAURA Devereux of Wicklow town has been crowned the individual winner of the Wicklow Garda Youth Awards and will go forward to represent the county in the national competition.

Laura attends East Glendalough and was nominated by Principal Craig Petrie.

She founded OMG (Open Minded Group), which acts as a support to the LGBT+ community in the school.

Laura, now aged 18, founded the group and has seen it grow since she was in the junior school.

Laura has given her own time, energy, expertise and encouragement to organize meetings, events, speakers and theme weeks for the OMG. Aside from organising groups, Laura has led whole school assemblies, talking about

tolerance, inclusion and acceptance as well as her own experiences.

Laura is now the school Head girl and a great role model.

Laura’s OMG group is so successful that it has now been split into senior and junior meetings, and is now an integral and accepted part of school life.

Her mother Mary Rose Devereux said: “Laura put in a huge amount of work into OMG, and she never had any award in mind, it was purely for the benefit of the school.

“She set up OMG in her second year and has been running it ever since then. In Transition Year she worked on a document which explained how other schools could set up similar groups. She is in sixth year now but when she finished at East Glendalough, other students will take over OMG and continue to run it.”

Laura’s efforts have already inspired other schools, with Templecarrig School in Greystones setting up their own OMG, having sought advice from Laura.

The two groups hosted coffee mornings in each other’s schools further building on the inclusion and success of Laura’s group.

Leah Murphy of Wicklow town was nominated having spent the past number of years taking on the role of assistant coach for Rathnew LGFA Under-8 girls team.

In the summer of 2020 there were only eight to ten girls training, but Leah’s rapport with the girls meant they all came back in 2021 and encouraged their friends to join too, resulting in more than 23 girls taking part in training last summer.

Leah was exceptionally close to her grandmother Catherine Tucker, and her passing impacted on her greatly, but Leah put her own personal struggles to one side and focused her attention on helping her community by volunteering her time with the Under-8 Girls.

Leah was determined to be a good coach and spent the nights before training researching drills and games on YouTube. She wanted the sessions to be as fun and productive for the girls as possible.

She also took up rugby and has been selected for a South East Leinster team and was also selected for the Leinster Under-18 trials, where she made it to the final selection.

Her mother Katrina, who is also involved in coaching the Under-8 girls, said: “She is so patient with the girls and has a wonderful rapport with them. When she goes out to watch their matches they all run up to her. Leah gets a lot out of

it as well. Football is a very

male dominated sports so it’s great for the payers to see a

girl who plays football and rugby as their coach. As a family we are very big into sport and we are all very proud of

Leah.”

Leah also volunteered as a coach and helper for Wicklow RFC summer camp and is a mentor to a group of girls in her school, Dominican College Wicklow.

Daragh Flynn, of Bahana, Rathdrum, was nominated by his parents Jackie and David and by the Deputy Principal of Colaiste Chraobh Abhann, Laura O Driscoll.

At the age of 17, Darragh’s quick thinking and brave reaction saved a one-year-old toddler from drowning at Clara Lara Fun Park during the summer of 2021.

Daragh was working in Clara Lara when he saw a young child face down in the water and didn’t hesitate to jump straight in and pull the child out. He managed to stabilize the little girl and helped her until the paramedics arrived.

The paramedics went on to praise Darragh for his actions, which they said saved the life of the child.

He is a school mentor and was recently made a prefect. He is also a member of Wicklow Strength and Fitness and helps with community clean-ups in Rathdrum.