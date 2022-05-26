Late Late Show’s 60th birthday celebration features two Wicklow guests

Ashford resident Charlie Bird is among the guests who will join in the 60th birthday celebrations for ‘The Late Late Show’ this week.

The former RTE broadcaster will be joined by his wife Claire Bird to chat with presenter Ryan Tubridy during the special show, which also wraps up another season of the long-running chat show.

Model and businesswoman Rosanna Davison will also appear on the popular Friday night show on RTE One.

Actress and singer Jessie Buckley has made a critically acclaimed album with renowned singer-songwriter and record producer Bernard Butler, formerly of Britpop stars Suede and McAlmont and Butler. They will join Ryan to chat about how their love of the Kerry landscape brought them together and inspired their collaboration.

Dublin singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy will join forces with RTÉ Concert Orchestra to perform his new chart-topping single ‘Something to Someone’.

Mario Rosenstock is set channel his inner Christy Moore with a song to celebrate 60 years of The Late Late Show. Ireland’s latest boxing world champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke will be bringing in their gold medals and chatting to Ryan about their incredible achievements.

Other guests will include Miriam Mullins, Racheal Diyaolu, Catherine Corless,. Clannad’s Moya Brennan, Altan’s Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Christy Dignam and Billy McGuinness from Aslan, Shobsy and Lyra.

‘The Late Late Show’ is on Friday, May 27 at 9.30 p.m. on RTE One