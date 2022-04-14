Late Late Show line-up includes two Wicklow guests how have been helping Ukraine

Bray native Professor Luke O’Neill and Wicklow woman Cathy Wheatley will talk about their stories helping people in Ukraine on the Late Late Show on Friday, April 15.

Immunologist Professor Luke O'Neill will chat with host Ryan Tubridy about volunteering in Slovakia to deliver humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, while Cathy Wheatley will tell the story of evacuating her Ukrainian surrogate from war.

Ivana Holub is the surrogate mother to Cathy’s twins and now Ivana, along with her three children are living with Cathy, Cathy's husband, and the twins.

Other guests on the popular Friday night show include former President of Ireland Mary McAleese and Derry Girls actress Jamie Lee O'Donnell

Dublin singer Shobsy is live in-studio for a very special performance at the end of a very moving week.

Irish Country Music stars including Trudi Lalor, Gloria, Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizzell and Declan Nerney will also mark the anniversary of Big Tom.

The show ill also feature a very special performance by young Ukrainian dancer Taya Shvets. Taya fled Ukraine with her mother and her brother when war broke out in their homeland.

The Late Late Show is on RTE One at 9.35 p.m. on Friday, April 15.