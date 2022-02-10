Late entries welcome for return of Wicklow ICA Drama Festival

THE 66th ICA Wicklow Federation Drama Festival makes a return to Glenealy Village Hall later this month after an absence of a year due to Covid.

Festival Director Hilda Roche is delighted to be back.

She said: “We are delighted to be able to hold the festival again and are all really looking forward to it. The last ICA Wicklow Federation Drama Festival to take place was in January 2020, just before the pandemic hit Ireland.

"Initially, we were hoping to run this year’s festival in January but Omicron put a stop to that, and as some of the groups who entered hadn’t been able to get together to rehearse, they had to pull out of the festival. We would welcome late entries in both the one act and short play/sketch section. It’s great to be back, albeit on a smaller scale. I also got great backing from the IFA and my Federation.”

The festival is due to take place from February 25th to February 27th and may take a two-day or three-day format, depending on the level of entries. Hilda can be contacted at hderoiste@gmail.com or call 087 9833935.