Late Cian's birthday remembered with gift for Wicklow Rapid Response

An online fundraiser in remembrance of Cian Marren, who died while crossing the road in July 2017 aged only six years old, is raising funds for the Wicklow Rapid Response unit.

At the scene of the accident in Shankill, Cian received exemplary care from voluntary advance care team, Wicklow Rapid Response unit (WRR), including from emergency consultant, Dr David Menzies.

Cian's brain injury was so severe that he needed a tube inserted into his lungs to assist his breathing and medication to stabilize him before he could be transported to the hospital.

Sadly he died the following day in Temple Street Children’s Hospital, leaving behind a devastated family of parents Lisa and Liam and his two adored sisters Áine and Ciara.

This WWR service totally reliant on charitable contributions so to say thank you, Cian’s family has set up a GoFundMe page in memory of the young man's birthday, which would have taken place in November. All funds raised will go to WRR.

Cian’s mum Lisa said: ”Every year we remember and celebrate Cian’s life on his birthday with a GoFundMe page that helps fund a vital community service – the Wicklow Rapid Response unit. For Cian, the support of the team gave us precious time with Cian, he, in turn, was able to donate his organs to help others.

"Each year we are humbled by the generosity and support of our family, friends and the wider community, together we have donated over €10,000 to help the WRR team keep their emergency vehicle on the road. Dr Menzies and his team selflessly give their time and expertise without hesitation and we are proud to support them.”

WRR provides pre-hospital critical care service to members of the community who are seriously ill, injured, and or, remote from hospital centres of excellence and can benefit from care being provided within the Golden Hour.

Its Rapid Response Vehicle and volunteer doctor is a declared National Ambulance Service asset and is called simultaneously with the state emergency services.

The fundraising page for 2022 has so far raised €794 of its €3,000 goal. You can lend your support by visiting: gofundme.com/f/cians-birthday-gift-for-wicklow-rapid-response