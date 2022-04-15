Last few days remaining to enter Glenealy GAA draw to win a house by the sea in Wicklow town and a brand-new car

The house at Monkton Row, Wicklow town and the car parked outside and awaiting their new owners.

THERE are just days to go until someone becomes the owner of a brand new house by the sea, as well as a shiny new car, as part of the fundraising draw organised by Glenealy GAA Club.

On Easter Monday the highly anticipated draw will take place where the winner of this €330,000 prize will be announced and get the keys to their brand new two-bed townhouse located at The Anchor, Monkton Row, Wicklow town. It’s one of three houses in an exclusive in fill development built by the renowned Wicklow Cosy Homes.

If the winner doesn’t fancy the short walk they can head to the town in their brand new car, a VW Golf Life Hybrid Automatic. The car showcases a refreshed exterior, with intricately designed headlights and a wider profile, alongside superior technology to give you a hatchback in a class of its own.

Club spokesperson Séamus O’Neill said: “We were delighted in June 2020 to finally commence work on our new grounds. It has been a long struggle – but we never gave in, and we used the stumbling blocks as stepping stones. Every setback made us more determined to achieve our goal to have a state-of-the-art facility for the whole of the community in Glenealy.”

While tickets, which cost €100, are in hot demand the last remaining few can be snapped up now before they sell out on the official website winahouseandcarinwicklow.com

All proceeds go to the improvement of Glenealy GAA’s amenities and facilities helping to further service the local community and the game of hurling and camogie.

The draw takes place at 4 p.m. in Glenealy Hall on Easter Monday.