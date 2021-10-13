Lakers launch monthly lottery

Lakers has launched its new monthly Lottery, and to celebrate, the jackpot will start at €1,000.

Lines are €2, or three lines for €5.

Lakers Lotto is available at lakers.ie/lotto, or tickets are available at Lakers reception and in local shops.

The minimum each months will be €1,000, and they will change lucky dip prizes every month.

This month, two winners will receive €30.

Participants will be winning gift vouchers, meals, weekends away and more.

“Lakers has finally opened its doors again to our members on site, and it’s a wonderful place to be,” said fundraising coordinator Kathy Baker.

“The laughing, dancing, the cheers, and the chats are all back. After a very challenging year for all, we are so glad that we are in such a positive place.”

She said that the support of the community helped to keep the sports and recreation club for people who have intellectual disabilities afloat during the last year.

“We are so grateful for that,” said Kathy. “Our new lotto means a lot to us. After the ups and downs of last year, with cancelled events and fundraisers, having a dependable monthly fund from the lotto will be a very big deal.

“We have always been a place that our members can depend and rely on, that’s why our monthly lotto is such a good way to raise funds, and make sure we stay that way.

“At just €2 a line, and with a pop at €1000 we hope it will attract people to support us.”

Lakers supports just under 350 members with special needs annually running over 60 activities a week.

They are open 6 days a week, and are supported by a small staff team and over 160 volunteers.