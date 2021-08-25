Lakers enjoy lifesaving with Poseidon club

A group from Lakers joined Poseidon Lifesaving Club on the south beach in Greystones last Sunday.

This was their second of three Sunday sessions, and five members of Lakers took part.

John Doyle, Head Coach of Poseidon LSC has been volunteering as the head swim coach of Bray Lakers for the past 15 years.

This is a first for the club and if it’s successful, would be something they would very much like to build upon.

‘Our aim is to be inclusive of people with special needs who might not get the opportunity to learn these skills otherwise,’ said a spokeswoman for Poseidon.

‘Feedback from last Sunday has been extremely positive. The members of Lakers thoroughly enjoyed being in a different environment and learning new skills.

‘People with special needs need to understand the beach and open water as much as anyone else, to ensure their safety and the safety of others.’

It was a great opportunity for the Poseidon instructors to pass on their knowledge and skills in a way members of Lakers are able to understand. ‘The students from Lakers give so much back and their enjoyment and enthusiasm was a joy to see,’ said the spokeswoman.

Four instructors and several junior and senior club members are involved.

The club’s last big community event was a fundraiser for Lakers which raised €5000 following 24hrs of CPR compressions - 160,000 in total.

Unfortunately, due to covid, we have not had the opportunity to do more but there are lots of things in the pipeline and their goal is to do more when restrictions are lifted.

DAvid Ivory has been with Poseidon for nine years, since the age of 11, and also with Lakers since the age of five.

David is Poseidon’s oldest member at 27. He has competed at competitions and is heavily involved in educating other club members.

Poseidon Lifesaving Club celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Again, unfortunately, the celebrations are on hold but the club was founded on the basis of offering lifesaving to everybody.

Members range in age from 8-27. Several members are now qualified beach and pool lifeguards and go on to share their knowledge of the local beach and environment with other people.