Lack of funding to fix footpaths blamed for huge compensation claims in Wicklow

Elected councillors from the Arklow Municipal District have said that the shocking amount of personal injury claims in County Wicklow are down to a critical lack of discretionary funding.

Figures provided to the Irish Independent recently revealed that Wicklow County Council has paid out a total of €3,666,359 in compensation claims relating to trips and falls on footpaths and roads in the last five-and-a-half years.

Between 2017 and June 2022 there were a total of 171 successful personal injury claims made in the Garden County, with an average compensation payout of €21,440 per claim. That’s 31 claims per year, at a total cost of €666,610 to the local authority.

With 110 claims per 100,000 people in Wicklow, the county ranks 10th highest in the country in volume of claims brought per 100,000 of a county’s population. That number of claims does not reflect the number of accidents that occurred between 2017 and 2022, but instead shows how many claims were settled during that period.

The state of footpaths in the Arklow Municipal District (MD) in particular has been a source of much frustration and debate amongst its serving officials. Although the Arklow MD has access to a discretionary funding, to the tune of €208,197 this year, the fund has failed to make a meaningful dent in the issue thus far.

After the latest information on compensation claims was published, Cllr Pat Fitzgerald aired his frustrations on what he described as a “vicious cycle of the council’s insurance rates going up as more compensation claims are paid out”.

“We’re constrained here in the Arklow Municipal District by the amount of funding we have for footpaths,” Cllr Fitzgerald said. “We do get discretionary funding, which is mostly spent on footpaths, but that still has to cover the wages of the people who are carrying out the work.

“In reality, the figure of €208,000 is just a percentage of the money we would need. You would probably want about five or six times that figure. And that’s for Arklow Town alone.

“Throughout the town there are so many substandard footpaths. I’m constantly contacted by people over who have tripped and hurt themselves, and they’re entitled to claim. It’s happening in the centre of the town, in the housing estates, there’s work that needs doing all over. But we simply can’t do it if we don’t have the money.

“When you look at how much the county is paying out in compensation, you can see why we’re being stymied,” Cllr Fitzgerald added. “It’s a false economy. We’ll be a long time getting the paths fixed if we’re paying out more on compensation than we have to spend on fixing them. That’s just common sense.”

The issues of sub standard footpaths and inadequate public lighting were raised by a number of councillors at the Arklow Municipal District meeting earlier this month.

Cllr Peir Leonard highlighted Abbeylands and St Michaels Terrace in Arklow as particularly poorly lit areas. She claimed that older residents have complained to her that they’re too scared to leave their homes in the evening, for fear of tripping or falling.

Cllr Sylvester Bourke also weighed in, adding that there were massive gaps between public lights in Annacurragh that were causing much consternation and frustration among the public.

All of the councillors present at the meeting were unanimous in their criticism of SSE Aitricity, who are charged with the upkeep of public lighting. District Manager, Ms. Leonora Earls, stated that her staff are equally frustrated with Airtricity’s performance, and said that public lighting is a recurring issue across the county.

Cathaoirleach of Arklow Municipal District, Cllr Pat Kennedy was perhaps the most outspoken on the intertwined issues of footpaths and lighting. Having aired his frustrations on the topics repeatedly in the past, he believes that the recent spate of claims is a result of years of inadequate investment in infrastructure, particularly in rural Wicklow.

“Rural Wicklow is being left behind,” Cllr Kennedy said. “You take the Arklow Municipal District, for example. If you look at some of the footpaths in Rathdrum, in particular, they’re an absolute disgrace – totally unfit for purpose. The volume of weeds is disgusting. The gradients are wrong, they’re far too steep. These footpaths are simply not fit for purpose.

“There are a number of rural villages in Wicklow where the footpaths are not in good condition and there are no street lights. There are footpaths in Ballinaclash with no lighting on them. It’s shocking to think that housing was built with no lighting on the footpaths that connect to them. Of course people are going to trip and fall if they can’t see where they’re going.

“The problem is that no-one is looking for those improvements for them,” Cllr Kennedy added. “They’re being left behind. The investment is not coming down from Dublin to rural Wicklow, and it has to change. It’s an absolute disgrace. We need investment in our villages.”