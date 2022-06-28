Kostiantyn Geleveria from Kyiv becomes first Ukrainian to join Wicklow Lions

Kostiantyn Geleveria from Kyiv has become the first Ukrainian to become a member of the Wicklow and District Lions Club

Kostya escaped the war last March and eventually arrived in Wicklow with a family of seven including his mom and dad. They spent three months in the Grand hotel before they moved into a beautiful house very kindly pledged by a local family. The Geleveria’s really appreciates the kindness shown to them by local people .

Kostya was officially inducted last week and received a huge reaction from all Lions present and has caused great interest throughout the whole country as well as Europe.

He said he is really happy to be part of the Lions Club. He already knew about Lions when living in Ukraine and hopes to make contact with other Lions clubs especially in his native Kyiv.

Kostya said he and his family are overjoyed and thrilled with their new home and being part of the local community. He is now looking for employment and is hoping to work in IT.

There are now 35 members of the Wicklow and District Lions Club.