Koo nightclub in Bray reopens after 20 months

There were full houses in Koo nightclub in Bray over the bank holiday weekend, for the first time since its closure 20 months ago.

Many of the younger adults attending had never been to a nightclub before in their lives, said owner John Duggan.

“It went very well,” said john. He said that Friday was a little quieter, without the dramatic scenes of Coppers in Dublin.

They were at capacity on Saturday and Sunday, with staff both excited and nervous ahead of the reopening.

“We didn’t know what way it was going to be but everyone was delighted to be back out and in great form.”

He said that the feedback was that people missed it so much, and were just happy to be back out having a bit of fun and dancing.

“The atmosphere was fantastic,” said John. He said it was also great to be able to get DJs back to work.

The Koo is part of The Martello complex, where they had DJs in the bar, Pergola, and in the nightclub.

It was a peaceful weekend, he said, and the gardaí were happy with how everything went.

Guidelines in place include one metre distancing between tables, provision of vaccination certificates, and customers being able to go to order at the bar, but not remain there.

John said that they are looking at putting in a queuing system to ensure proper distancing at the bars.

Pre-pandemic opening hours have returned, with pubs staying open until 12.30 p.m. at the weekends, and 2.30 a.m. with a dance licence.

John expressed some concern about what the future may hold, in terms of case numbers, amid more and more movement being permitted.

Customers are supposed to wear masks unless they are eating, drinking or dancing. Controlling that, though, for when people are en-route to the toilet or the smoking area in a busy nightclub is like ‘trying to stop the tide coming in’, John said.

Staff are still wearing masks. They are also being urged not to share lifts home, and they sit at least one metre apart on their breaks.

He said that there had been no engagement from NPHET with the Licenced Vintners Association, Late Night Association or Fáilte Ireland when coming up with the new guidelines.

“They could have met us weeks ago to discuss how a nightclub can be run in practical terms,” said John.

He said that the industry will do it right when given guidelines, although a small few not doing it right could affect the entire hospitality industry.

“It is great to get back,” he said. “I’m not jumping up and down just yet. Nobody wants to go back into lockdown. You do have to be optimistic but we can’t let our guard down either. You can’t forget how vicious this virus can be.”