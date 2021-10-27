Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Koo nightclub in Bray reopens after 20 months

A DJ at Koo nightclub in Bray. Expand

Close

A DJ at Koo nightclub in Bray.

A DJ at Koo nightclub in Bray.

A DJ at Koo nightclub in Bray.

braypeople

Mary Fogarty

There were full houses in Koo nightclub in Bray over the bank holiday weekend, for the first time since its closure 20 months ago.

Many of the younger adults attending had never been to a nightclub before in their lives, said owner John Duggan.

“It went very well,” said john. He said that Friday was a little quieter, without the dramatic scenes of Coppers in Dublin.

Privacy