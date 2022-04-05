Kirikee Drama Group return to the stage for two comedy productions over four nights

Proceeds from the Kirikee Drama Group's production on April 15th will go toward the 'Kicks for Kane' fundraising drive for Kane Fox.

AFTER an absence of almost seven years Kirikee Drama Group have re-formed and are excited to bring two hilarious one act plays to the stage.

There will be four nights of performances all taking place in the Kirikee Hall, with the proceeds from the final night going towards the ‘Kicks for Kane’ campaign to raise funds so three-year-old Kane Fox can received life-changing but costly surgery over in the US.

The drama group are under the direction of Evelyn O'Neill who has been brave enough to take the group into this new chapter. Evelyn has over 25 years’ experience in Film and TV production within the Irish Film Industry. While this is her directorial debut, she will be able to make use of her first-hand experience to bring these plays to life.

Their first offering is ‘The last r#@e in the Glen’ or otherwise known as ‘The last Tango in little Grimley’. As the title suggests this play has been adapted to the locality.

The play centres around a local dramatic group facing a grim future when their group membership dwindles to four people and their audiences are even smaller. So begins their chaotic and hilarious attempt at staging a show to go out on that the locals will never forget. This play embraces plenty of sarcasm and full nudity, or does it?

Their second play is ‘Babysitting Calvin’ which tells the tale of the ‘adorable’ 10-month-old Calvin, who can still remember his previous life and love Laura. Unfortunately, Calvin will lose the precious memories when he reaches his first birthday or utters his first word and so he is determined to keep ‘mum’ and his memories. When his single parent mother is persuaded to go out for an evening by her slightly friend, he is thrilled to discover his babysitter is none other than his former wife Laura. But there is a drawback, as she is accompanied by his lecherous friend Bob.

Calvin pulls every baby trick out of the bag to thwart his ‘Uncle Bobby’s’ advances on Laura. Pandemonium ensues but who will be the victor in this battle of wills.

The performances take place in Kirikee Hall on April 8, 9, 10 and Friday, April 15, all starting at 8 p.m. Admission is €10.

As always, Kirikee drama group will be donating one of their night’s takings to a local charity. This year the group have chosen the very worthy ‘kicks for Kane’ fundraiser. Proceeds from the show and raffle for the night of April 15 will be wholly donated to this worthy cause.