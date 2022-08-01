King Of Greystones Triathlon raises €60,189 for Gavin Glynn Foundation

Amanda, Ciarán, Conall and Eoin Finn enjoying the King Of Greystones Triathlon, run in aid of the Gavin Glynn Foundation.

WITH more than 400 competitors taking part in the King Of Greystones Triathlon, and the inaugural King Of Greystones Swim, the team has revealed they raised €60,189.39 for the Gavin Glynn Foundation.

The charity is based in Greystones and run by the Glynn family, headed by John Glynn, who organised the triathlon. Their aim is to support families of children battling cancer to travel overseas for treatment not available in Ireland.

The team say they are ‘blown away’ by how much was raised, the funds coming from entry fees and personal fundraisers set up by people taking part.

Event costs were sponsored by GPA Global, Tesco Ireland, Dental Care Ireland and Amphibian King, the latter also now holding left-over goodie bags. These contain a smart, technical sports t-shirt and a buff and are free to anyone who wants one – you don’t have to have completed the triathlon. However, when they are gone, they are gone!

Continuing the theme of giving, drinks and protein bars left over were donated to Together for Homeless, who set up a stall every Monday night on Grafton Street.

Shower gels, deodorants and other treats left behind were given to the Ukrainian families staying at Coolnagreina in Greystones.

All round, a successful event that many will be looking forward to in 2023, especially the families that the money benefits. To find out more about their stories, head to www.tggf.ie.