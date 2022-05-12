Kiltegan gathers for 68-strong tractor run

A tractor run held too raise funds for St Peter’s Parish Centre in Kiltegan featured 68 tractors taking to local roads.

The tractor run started from St Peter’s and made it’s way toward the St Patrick’s Missionary Society in High Park.

The route then took all participants through the townland of Borkle, before heading out toward Tynock, and then returning back to Kiltegan again.

The Kiltegan community also organised a tractor run which took place just before Christmas, raising €4,500 for both Baltinglass Hospital and The Lalor Centre.

Speaking about the most recent tractor run, Rev Robert Jones said: “The event was mainly held to cover the insurance costs of St Peter’s Parish Centre and some of the overheads. We also held a big tractor run in Kiltegan in December.

“There was tea and sandwiches waiting back in the parish centre for all the participants and they could eat as much as they wanted.

“It was great to get people back out and meeting up again after such a difficult past two years.

“There was great excitement around the place and they were like kids at Christmas time. It was a great day.”