Kilmacanogue to host mountain running festival

Kilmacanogue will host a mountain running festival from Friday, November 26 to Saturday, November 27.

The two-day event will also provide opportunities for children and young people to try out the sport, which is growing in popularity. The festival will kick off on Friday, November 26 with a 7km Women’s Night Challenge. Participants can run or jog the Sugarloaf starting from Kilmacanogue GAA Club at 7.30 p.m. The run will be lead by elite runners, but is suitable for any level of fitness. The route for the night challenge will be waymarked. Proceeds from this nighttime run will be donated to support the work of the Bray Women’s Refuge.

A 26.5km/18km Kilmac to Djouce run will start from 8 a.m. at the Kilmacanogue GAA Club on Saturday, November 27. The day will also include a number of events to allow children, school pupils and young people to try mountain running. At 11.30 a.m., the 5km All Ireland juniors trail run is open to young people aged 14 to 19 years old. A 2km/5km schools run will also start at 11 a.m.

The festival is being organised by the Irish Mountain Running Association, To book or for more information, visit imra.ie.