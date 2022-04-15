Killruddery teams up with DSPCA for Easter Treasure Trail

Killruddery Estate is to hold a special Easter Treasure Trail to support the work of the DSPCA.

Killruddery’s Easter Treasure Trail and Family Weekend will take place on Easter Sunday, April 17 and Bank Holiday Monday, April 18 at the stately home in Bray.

Throughout the weekend children big and small will be given the opportunity to eggs-plore the beautiful grounds of Killruddery with a special Easter themed treasure trail and family activities. With prizes to be won, baby farm animals to visit, garden games and more, visitors can enjoy a fun-filled weekend this Easter, and support a worthy cause at the stately house and gardens.

Children’s tickets for Killruddery’s Easter Treasure Trail and Family Weekend in aid of the DSPCA start from €13.50 and advance booking is essential.

More details are available at killruddery.com/programme.

Separately, €9,274 was raised by Killruddery Estate in aid of Ukraine following its early opening weekend.

The tourist attraction started its summer season on March 26 and March 27, with visitors encouraged to make a donation to help Ukrainian families in need of support as they settle in Ireland.

The Brabazon famly and the Kllruddery team expressed their thanks to the community for their generous support.