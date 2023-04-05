Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board to get €2.5m in grant funding

THE Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board [KWETB] is set to receive €2.5 million in further education capital grant funding.

Wicklow TD Simon Harris made the announcement on Tuesday.

Minister Harris said: “This money will enable KWETB to make discretionary investment decisions in how to best to support and address local needs in the further education and training sector.

"County Wicklow has a fantastic amount of further educational opportunities and networks, and now KWETB will be able to use this money to carry out improvements and upgrades to a number of their facilities and educational resources such as the upgrade of computer and science labs.”

He continued, “This funding sits at the heart of my department’s commitment to support further education and training centres, and I am delighted to be able to continue working to honour this commitment.

"I look forward to seeing how KWETB utilise this funding in further developing our county’s already outstanding resources and work towards ensuring that everyone in Wicklow will have access to state-of-the-art educational facilities.”