Kilcoole trio to travel to Poland to help refugees

A group of three kind-hearted men are travelling to Poland to help refugees from Ukraine.

Richie Murray, Joe Morrison and Philip Flynn will leave Dublin on Wednesday, March 30 to travel to Kraków in Poland. From there, they will journey to Rzeszow, to assist refugees arriving at the Polish border from Ukraine.

They are part of a team of ten colleagues working in the film industry, who have decided to travel to Poland to support the humanitarian response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The group of ten all work for Nicky MacManus Construction, which builds sets for film and TV productions. The company, which is based in Kilcoole, has worked on projects including ‘The Last Duel’, ‘Into the Badlands’ and ‘Penny Dreadful’.

The friends are travelling to Poland in groups of three. Richie Murray, Joe Morrison and Philip Flynn will replace three of their friends who are currently in the area, providing help.

The three generous men will spend eight days in Poland, before another team of three comes over to take over the reins of the operation. They will have the use of a van while they are in Poland to make deliveries.

"We’ll be bringing food and medical supplies to two refugees camps in Poland,” said Richie Murray. “There will also be runs to the border with medical supplies, power banks and whatever is required.”

The team will receive lists from charities including the Red Cross of supplies needed and they will then purchase these items.

The group are covering their own costs for the trip to Poland including flights, accommodation, food and transport to Rzeszow.

Once they arrive in Rzeszow, they will work along their friends to learn the ropes of the operation. The group of three who are currently in Poland are expected to travel back to Ireland on Thursday, March 31.

They are also fundraising to cover the cost of bringing emergency supplies to the border. So far, they are raised over €15,000 to buy supplies to assist refugees arriving from Ukraine.

If you would like to donate, they have also set a Revolut vault and donations can be made to @richarulqw, @josephb5rr or @philipmal1.. They have also set up a Facebook group ‘Ukraine Van Aid’. The three friends are keen to stress that all funds raised will go directly to buying much needed essential items as instructed by those on the ground.

Meanwhile, a new group has been set up on Facebook to share local supports for Ukrainians arriving in Bray. ‘Ukraine Supports and Connections in Bray’ was set up by Cllr Erika Doyle and provides information and supports to Ukrainian people who are living in Bray.