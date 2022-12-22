Kilcoole skatepark bid success has Jake (16) ‘thinking of other things I could do’

Christmas came early for Kilcoole teenager Jake Mitchell when funding worth €250,000 was granted for a skate and scooter park he has been campaigning two years for, but instead of resting on his laurels, his first reaction was to think what else he could achieve.

The 16-year-old has been the driving force behind the push to get the new amenity for the Wicklow coastal town for over two years and was over the moon when news came from support Minister Simon Harris that finally funding was coming.

Asked what it was like to get the news of the money being approved, he said: “It was brilliant, now it’s got me thinking of other things I could do.”

He added “I’m thrilled and couldn’t have done it without the help of Simon Harris and Tom Fortune, who were great.

“I’ve made great friends. Placing the skate park next to the new playground will be great for Kilcoole and something for all of us to enjoy.”

Jake was just 14 when he started the campaign to give local teenagers somewhere to hang out, as mum Sarah Mitchell explained.

“Teenage kids hanging around without something to do is not a great look, but the skate park will attract all ages, and often the younger kids can be better skaters,” said Sarad. “It will be great to see the interaction.

“It is nice to seeing a young person stand up and make a change.

“Teenagers can get a bad reputation, so when you see a teenager making something like this happen, it is really good.”

Now that Jake’s big idea is being realised for the good of the whole town, mum Sarah, dad Ciaran Mitchell, younger sister Robyn (14) and brother Harry (8) cannot contain their pride.

His mum cite’s his great perseverance and determination to get a positive outcome that proved the deciding factor.

The process has moulded who he is growing up to be, emerging from adversity into a valued and selfless member of his community.

Sarah said: “We’ve gone through a difficult time with Covid and lockdowns.

“During those months Jake recognised there were really no facilities for young people in Kilcoole and set about researching a skate and scooter park.

“Jake decided something needed to be done, and that’s how it all started.

“He did so much research and the whole thing really focussed his attention.

She added: “Jake has really flourished and is growing in to a remarkable young man.

“He is well-known in Kilcoole and to many kids is a real hero. We’re often stopped on the street and thanked.”

Sarah said she was delighted Jake was able to rally so much support, especially from the Minister and local councillor Tom Fortune.

He also made videos to support the campaign and received help from his school and local businesses.

She said: “Jake produced videos related to the park that proved very popular and rallied a lot of support.

“That came from lots of areas, with special thanks going to Temple Carrig school, The Happy Pear and local and national politicians, Cllr Tom Fortune and Minister Simon Harris.

She added: “Jake got some excellent work experience out of his new connections.”

The fifth year student’s hard work over the last two years has been recognised by many.

He has been honoured by his community and school with awards including a school challenge cup, a Garda special achievement award and Greystones People of the Year Special Award.

Now that funding has been secured, planning for the skate and scooter park will ramp up, and Jake will be involved in this stage too.