Kilcoole Men’s Shed aid heads for Poland

Wicklow Humanitarian Aid Truck Kilcoole. David Whyte with his truck loaded and ready to go to Ukraine

HAULIER David Whyte set off to Poland on Friday with a truck load of supplies for Ukrainian refugees after teaming up with Kilcoole Men’s Shed.

David lived in Kilcoole for 38 years before recently moving to Roundwood.

He runs Fortwilliam Transport and already has plenty of experience when it comes to delivering humanitarian aid, having also been involved in similar efforts during conflicts leading to refugee crisis in Kosovo, Moldova and Albania during the 1990s.

“Kilcoole Men’s Shed were carrying out a collection for the people of Ukraine and we got in touch with one another,” said David.

“I have the trucks so I set about organising the load. People have been very good with their donations.

“I’m a father and a grandfather and it is impossible not to be moved when you see some of the images coming from Ukraine, like a little four year old struggling by himself to make it to safety across the border.

“Literally hundreds of people came to the Men’s Shed with items to donate. You had people dropping of boxes filled with the likes of pasta, rice and nappies.

“A lot of donations of hygiene products for women and children were made, as well as a lot of essential items and medical products. I already pretty much had the truck filled by Wednesday.”

Within 48 hours of a Facebook appeal, donations of close to €6,000 were made for David’s journey, as he intends to make two trips to the Polish border.

“I’m supplying the truck, trailer and myself for free, but I still have to take into account the cost of diesel, road tolls and the ferry.

“People think the ferries are allowing humanitarian aid carriers travel for free, but that is only the case with registered organisations like the Red Cross. It doesn’t apply to people like myself who aren’t affiliated with any registered organisation or charity.

“The journey will involve around 24 hours travel on the ferry and another 24 hours in the truck to reach the Polish and Ukrainian border.

“I have a second journey planned as well, but no one really knows what is coming around the corner.

“The war could end tomorrow, or the world could end if a nuclear bomb is used. I’ll just have to play it by ear.”