Gardaí are seeking information about the whereabouts of missing Kilcoole man Pa O’Brien.

Pa’s family, friends and neighbours are very concerned as Pa has not been seen since Thursday, October 7. Mr O’Brien was last seen on Farrankelly Road on Thursday evening and he was wearing a dark brown jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greystones Garda Station on 01 6665800.