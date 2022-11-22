Katie’s Star Wars adventure brings Kylo Ren to Wicklow streets

A dream has come true for Bray Star Wars fanatic Katie Hughes. Katie got to join the Star Wars bad guys, who it turns out are really the good guys.

Katie, who is deaf and also has Autism and Developmental Language Disorder (DLD) attends Holy Family School for the Deaf in Cabra. She is a massive fan of all things Star Wars - especially arch villain Kylo Ren.

Katie loves costuming and during lockdown she discovered the 501st Legion Ireland Garrison (made up of seriously dedicated Star Wars fans) and participated in some of their online ‘May the 4th’ festival events.

The 501st Legion is an all-volunteer, non-profit international Star Wars costuming club whose aims are to raise money for charities, to support community events and promote the franchise through appearances their members make in costumes that represent all eras of the Star Wars Saga.

In May of this year Katie, her family and close friends, travelled to Portmagee in Kerry, the filming location for Star Wars episode VII and VIII.

While there she met up with 501st member Keith McGlynn aka Kylo Ren and they developed a very strong friendship. Katie made it clear to Keith that when she leaves school she would like to ‘troop’ with the 501st.

Keith made contact with Lakers for Special Needs in Bray, the social club that Katie attends, and he arranged for the 501st to support the club by attending their car raffle fundraising event in Greystones last Saturday.

What Katie didn’t expect was for four of the 501st members (Keith, aka Kylo Ren, Todd, aka Storm Trooper, Christy, aka Snow Trooper and Daniel, aka Del Meeko) to arrive at her house before the event, to present her with a framed certificate of induction into the Garrison as an honorary member.

This accolade allowed for Katie to don her Kylo Ren costume and troop with guys in Greystones and at any future event they may be attending.

This is a dream come true for Katie and the 501st Legion Ireland Garrison truly are ‘Bad Guys Doing Good’.

Mum Carol said: “The 501st are incredible and so generous with their time.

“They have given Katie a certificate of membership, which means she can go to any of their events in her own costume! All of their membership must have Star Wars approved costumes, with Katie the exception. I cannot thank them enough.”