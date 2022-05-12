Katie Taylor dubbed Wicklow’s ‘greatest athlete’ of all-time as local Councillors pay tribute to achievements

WARM tributes were paid to Katie Taylor in the Wicklow County Council Chamber by the elected members after she retained her world lightweight boxing titles by defeating Amanda Serrano in front of 20,000 people in Madison Square Garden.

It was the first time Wicklow County Council met since Taylor’s victory and Councillors took the opportunity to pass on their congratulations on her achievement.

Wicklow County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Shay Cullen commented: “What can you say at this stage that hasn’t been said already? We can look back at all our sporting heroes but in my opinion Katie is the greatest athlete we have ever produced. Her bravery, self-belief and humble nature is just incredible. The fact she is from our own county makes it even more special.”

Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy said: “Everyone in the County is extremely proud of her and in Bray we are bursting with pride over her achievements. What she has done for women’s boxing is extraordinary.”

Cllr Miriam Murphy stated: “What she has done for young girls is incredible, in the sense she has raised the bar with what you can achieve, to go from a small club to becoming a world champion.”

Cllr Rory O’Connor said: “I remember when Bray held a homecoming event for Katie and you could see the impact she had, especially among young people who were at the front celebrating her win and trying to get gloves signed. Katie’s impact and her influence will only really be properly seen in the coming years.”

Cllr Anne Ferris said: “She is no stranger to success, but she is a great role model for young people, especially young girls and women in County Wicklow, and Bray especially.”

Cllr Joe Behan recalled Katie’s time as a pupil in St Fergal’s, when she tried her hand at every sport available to her.

“It’s not said enough, but as a young pupil in St Fergal’s, she tried and excelled at every sport. She competed in every sport, from camogie to GAA, soccer and athletics. She competed in every sport and is also a great role model for trying every sport. There are photos of her in the school taking part in Sports Day with all the medals she won.”

Cllr Gerry O’Neill is involved with boxing and recalled the time Katie trained with two Leinster champions.

“She put the fear of God into the pair of them, and she was only 14.”

Cllr O’Neill also involved with an Irish boxing team competing in Canada back in 2005, with Katie a part of the squad.

“She wasn’t even 17 and she beat the Canadian junior champion in Ontario. She is a real role model and we have a treasure in the country and the county in Katie. I don’t know what her plans are, but she has done everything now, and if she did decide to hang-up her gloves, then I’d say fair play to her. I don’t think she has anything else to prove.”

Cllr Melanie Corrigan said: “It’s a fantastic achievement. I have a son who is boxing abroad and I know the level of training and dedication that goes into it.”

Cllr Dermot ‘Daisy’ O’Brien said: “There is something about how we are drawn to her but the superlatives aren’t available to properly describe her achievements. How we honour her is by continuing to tell her story in all its aspects.”

Cllr Tom Fortune stated; “For me one of her most outstanding attributes is the way she carries herself. She is one of the best boxers out there at the moment and if she does decide to have a famous last-stand in Croke Park, then I hope it’s a great finish for her.”

Cllr Vincent Blake said the high-respect with which Wicklow County Council held Katie in was obvious through the Katie Taylor Bursary Sports Scholarship which is awarded each year in her honour.

Cllr Gerry Walsh said: “I just read an article which made reference to Katie and the way she handled her fans compared to other athletes, and the humble way in which she has handled fame.”

Cllr Mary Kavanagh was present in Bray for Katie’s return from the London Olympics in 2012 with her gold medal.

“There was a wonderful atmosphere and she was as humble as ever. She had facilities, as well as a will and determination, and the best way to honour her is to bring in premises which can be used. In order to continue the great work she started, we have to be seen to facilitate all these children who want to emulate her achievements.”