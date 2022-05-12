Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Katie Taylor dubbed Wicklow’s ‘greatest athlete’ of all-time as local Councillors pay tribute to achievements

High praise for Katie on her achievements from the Council Chamber

30 April 2022; Katie Taylor celebrates victory after her undisputed world lightweight championship fight with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Katie Taylor celebrating her victory in Madison Square Garden. Expand

Close

30 April 2022; Katie Taylor celebrates victory after her undisputed world lightweight championship fight with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

30 April 2022; Katie Taylor celebrates victory after her undisputed world lightweight championship fight with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Katie Taylor celebrating her victory in Madison Square Garden.

Katie Taylor celebrating her victory in Madison Square Garden.

/

30 April 2022; Katie Taylor celebrates victory after her undisputed world lightweight championship fight with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

WARM tributes were paid to Katie Taylor in the Wicklow County Council Chamber by the elected members after she retained her world lightweight boxing titles by defeating Amanda Serrano in front of 20,000 people in Madison Square Garden.

It was the first time Wicklow County Council met since Taylor’s victory and Councillors took the opportunity to pass on their congratulations on her achievement.

Privacy