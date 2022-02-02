Kathleen Lynn’s 1916 service medal sells for €58,000 in Bray auction

A 1916 service medal belonging to Kathleen Lynn has sold for €58,000 at an auction in Bray.

The medal went under the hammer at the Mullen’s Collector’s Cabinet auction on Saturday, January 29.

The daughter of a Mayo Church of Ireland rector, Lynn’s upbringing was conservatively Protestant and Unionist, however, she became politically radicalised through her exposure to the poverty of Dublin’s slums while she studied medicine.

She became a suffragette and, influenced by the writings of James Connolly, joined the Irish Citizen Army as Chief Medical Officer. During the Easter Rising, Kathleen Lynn was part of the City Hall garrison and adopted a leadership role following the death of Sean Connolly.

She was arrested and was one of only six women to be deported to British jails for their part in the events of the Easter Rising. Following her release, she was appointed vice-president of Sinn Fein and was on the run for much of the War of Independence.

Lynn was also the driving force behind the establishment of the since-closed Saint Ultan’s Children’s Hospital in 1919.