Kane Fox flies to America in May as surgery campaign nears €100k target

THE Kane Fox campaign is edging ever closer to its €100,000 target with the three-year-old set to depart for America in May where potentially life-changing surgery awaits him at St Louis’ Children’s Hospital in Missouri.

The Just4Children fundraising drive has already reached €90,000, with a number of forthcoming events lined-up will see them reach their goal.

Kane Fox was born prematurely at just 28 weeks. He managed to fight his way through NICU and was finally allowed come home after eight weeks. However, as Kane started to get older, it soon became clear he had progressive Cerebral Palsy. He was also diagnosed with spastic quad CP, meaning he has stiff, tight muscles in all four limbs and is unable to control his movement.

His parents, Alan and Amy Fox, can’t get over the level of support they have received, even from communities they have no links to. They are currently providing Kane with physio in preparation for his surgery.

“We are getting nearer and nearer our target and we couldn’t be happier,” said Amy.

“There are a few more planned events and fundraisers taking place, and after that we aren’t going to do anything new. We are close to wrapping everything up. We are flying over to America on May 20, and we are relieved we actually have the funds and are so grateful to everyone for all of their support.

“We had to pay for the 45 days he will be over in America in advance, so we sent an invoice to Just4Children, as we knew the fundraising would cover it. The charity looks after all the money. I can also send them on invoices for physio or any equipment Kane may require, such as a standing frame and a gait trainer. He will also require a lot of physio when he gets home.

“The doctors over in America will also be explaining to us what sort of equipment Kane might need. It’s basically like Just4Children have a trust fund for Kane.”

The surgery will help improve Kane’s comfort and his posture when sitting, standing and walking.

“Kane’s getting on great,” added Amy.

“He is getting stronger every day. He has been doing a lot of physio in preparation for his surgery, but he is doing well.”

Once the campaign has finished and reached its goal, Amy intends to properly thank everyone who organised fundraisers or who helped support the many events which have taken place.

“People have been so amazing. At the start of the campaign we were wondering what we could do, but people have been approaching us with all these different events they organised. It’s the people of Wicklow who got us there.”

Some of the remaining last fundraisers due to take place include the Broomhall Golf Classic taking place at Balinroe Golf Club on April 22. Kirikee Drama Group will be holding a comedy for Kane evening on April 15, while the Village Players will host productions from May 11 to May 14.

There will also be Spin the Wheel in The Mariner Bar and Eathouse, Wicklow town, on April 3.

Liz Doyle organised a walk from Hunter’s Hotel and back again, which featured up to 60 participants, with Amy and Kane leading the way, followed by a family themed event held in Big Mouth. Her efforts raised €3,754.

Liz said: “I was just delighted to be able to do something for the little lad. Amy’s side of the family are all from Ashford so I thought it was important we did something to support them.

“Amy was delighted with the walk, because it was an event Kane could take part in. The pair of them headed off first and led the walk along the way.

“My husband Arthur created a handmade wooden card for Kane and our grandson presented it to Kane afterwards, which was a nice little moment.”