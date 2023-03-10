Just 116 vacant dwellings and two derelict sites on Wicklow County Council registers

Wicklow Councillors Edward Timmins and Peir Leonard have drawn attention to the startling fact that there are currently 116 vacant buildings and just two derelict sites registered in the Garden County.

The controversial issue of vacant buildings was broached by Cllr Timmins at this month’s Wicklow County Council meeting, with the Dunlavin native keen to draw attention to the increasing number of disused properties in the Garden County.

“At the January meeting I asked for a report of the number of vacant dwellings by Municipal District, and I’m happy to see that that is now in place in the Manager’s Report,” Cllr Timmins said.

“In February I can see that the total is 116, which has actually gone up five since January. While it’s good to see that information, hopefully a focus on it now will mean the numbers will go down.

“I would just ask, could we put an ageing on it as well? I don’t mean an ageing of all 116 houses, but just a total of those that are vacant for three months, six months, a year or two years. Because I know a few that are there longer than two years.”

With discussions in chamber firmly shifting to housing and the regeneration of vacant properties, Cllr Peir Leonard highlighted the grey areas of the Derelict Site Levy and the shockingly low number of sites on Wicklow County Council’s Derelict Site Register.

“We seem to have a few different categories with commercial rates, vacant commercial rates and then the derelict sites,” Cllr Leonard said. “I believe there are only two derelict sites in Wicklow in the County Council's website. I don't know if it is up-to-date, but many buildings that are sitting

“I have been investigating our town centre regeneration, and it has come to light that we seem to have a lot of small businesses talking about the cost-of-living and the energy crisis but there is a lot of dereliction in towns.

“To the public they seem derelict, but don't fit the criteria of the derelict site levy, so therefore don't have to pay anything under this levy.

“So, I believe that the buildings have zero value rates so they don't pay rates as they don't have commercial rates value. They are paying zero fines for being a derelict building and not paying rates at all.

“I wonder, can the Wicklow County Council put a list of all of the buildings that fall into the criteria, maybe for the next meeting and so that we can look at the figure?

“Also will these buildings fall under the new vacant site levy, which I know is for land zoned residential. Is that for the town centre buildings as well?

Director of Services for Planning, Development and Environment Breege Kilkenny responded: “The planning officers were in Arklow and the whole question of dereliction and the vacancies – the vacant site register and the new tax that is coming in now ‘residential zone land tax’ – they are not applicable in Arklow as it has to do with the residential zone.”

“In relation to the commercial rates, for the vacant premises, we apply 60% of the rates that is payable for the vacant premises,” added Head of Finance Brian Gleeson.

“There are situations where the buildings can be de-listed, so, I suppose derelict buildings that have not been used up to ten years, can be de-listed where there is no intention of making it commercially viable in the future.

“But a vacant premises, say, in the Main Street, it is payable of 60%, that is voted in by the 60%, voted in. And we have a new business incentive scheme whereby the new business enters into a premises that has been vacant more than 12 months and they get a discount for the next 3 years on the commercial rates.”