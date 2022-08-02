June homeless figures show numbers in Wicklow living in emergency accommodation has doubled

New figures released by the Department of Housing reveal that the number of adults in Wicklow being housed in emergency accommodation by Wicklow County Council has doubled.

During the week beginning June 20, 2022, a total of 52 adults were living in emergency accommodation, like B&Bs and hotels, in the Garden County.

In May there were 50, in April there were 47, in March there 39, in February 27 and in January, before lockdown fully eased, there were 26.

Across the Mid East region, which includes Wicklow, Kildare and Meath, 414 adults were living in such conditions in June. Among them, 77 families with 156 children. That represents a 64 per cent increase on the same period in 2021 (47 families), and a 33 per cent increase on the last pre-pandemic figures taken from June 2019 (58 families).

In June 2021, the snapshot week was June 14-20 and at the time, during lockdown, there were 28 people in Wicklow in emergency accommodation, the national figure was 5,847 and the regional number was 322.

The last June report pre-pandemic was 2019, when there were 294 homeless adults in the region (6,497 nationally), 34 of these accessing emergency accommodation in Wicklow. There were a total of 58 families with 139 dependants on that list.

Nationally, the Department says that there were 10,492 homeless recorded in June 2022 – a 1.6 per cent increase on May. However, the number of new families presenting to homeless services has fallen by 10 per cent in the second quarter of the year and across Ireland 1,211 adults and their dependants exited, or were prevented, from entering emergency accommodation in Q2 2022.

This trend continues in the Mid-East region with 42 adults exiting emergency accommodation in Q1 and 60 in Q2. There were 41 adults prevented from entering that situation in the same period, versus 19 in the first three months of the year.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, said: “The continuing increase in the numbers accessing emergency accommodation is a serious concern. The Government, local authorities and those in our NGO sectors are making every effort to reduce homelessness. Key to this is the delivery of new social housing and boosting overall supply.

"Funding is in place to deliver 10,500 social homes, including 9,000 new build homes, building on the progress made last year when 9,183 new social homes were provided, a 17 per cent increase on 2020.

"Among the recent measures I have introduced to help those at risk of homelessness are changes to the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme, to increase the HAP discretion rate to 35% and to expand the couple’s rate to single persons.

"We have also legislated to increase the notice to quit period for no fault evictions. The minimum amount of notice a landlord must give a tenant with a tenancy of less than three years duration before evicting them has now been increased from 28 days to three months.

"I have also made it very clear to Local Authorities that where there is a risk of a tenant(s) being evicted into homelessness as a result of a landlord selling the home that the Local Authority will be supported by the Department to purchase the home should that be appropriate.”

Housing First provides housing and wrap-around supports to rough sleepers and long-term users of emergency accommodation with complex health needs. A new National Implementation Plan, which provides for a further 1,319 tenancies covering the period 2022- 2026, was published in December 2021. So far 117 new Housing First tenancies have begun, 51 in the last quarter. In the Mid-East region, there are 13 tenancies housing 51 people.

The majority of the people (288) recorded in June of this year as being in emergency accommodation in the Mid-East region hold Irish citizenship, though 75 were from the UK or European Economic Area and 50 came from outside these areas.

The largest age group was 25-44, with 201 people aged in that bracket accessing emergency accommodation across the region. A further 122 were aged 44-64, while 17 were over 64 and 74 were aged 18-24.

This fits the national profile, with by far the largest age group (4,015) forced into emergency accommodation across Ireland being those in the 25-44 category.