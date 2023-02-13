John Sillery retires from Wicklow RNLI after 34 years dedicated service

John Sillery with his wife Maria and family at the retirement party in the Wicklow Golf Club.(Credit:RNLI/Tommy Dover).

JOHN Sillery, the long serving Head Launcher at Wicklow Lifeboat Station has retired after 34 years dedicated service to the RNLI.

John joined the RNLI on New Year’s Day 1989 as a volunteer Winch Operator. He was appointed Head Launcher at Wicklow and took charge on the slip of all launching and recovery activities for the all-weather Tyne class lifeboat RNLB Annie Blaker.

In lifeboat history, John will be remembered for launching the last operation Tyne Class slipway lifeboat in the RNLI fleet, at 1.30 p.m. on Sunday April 28, 2019 to the sound of loud applause, as he struck the pin which released the Annie Blaker down the slipway and into the water for the final time, ending an era that spanned over three decades at Wicklow and signalling the retirement of the last Tyne class lifeboat from the RNLI fleet.

2019 saw the arrival of the new Shannon class lifeboat at Wicklow and the same year John Sillery received his Long Service Award from the RNLI. This was in recognition for his commitment and dedication to the charity that saves lives at sea.

With the arrival of the new Shannon class lifeboat, John was responsible for launching and recovering operations at the South Quay berth.

To mark John’s retirement, family, friends and lifeboat crew gathered at the Wicklow Golf Club to celebrate his long service as a volunteer

Wicklow RNLI Operation’s Manager, Mary Aldridge paid tribute to John’s commitment over the past 34 years. Flowers were also presented to Maria Sillery, John’s wife, a token to say thank you for supporting John and sharing him with us over the years. Coxswain Nick Keogh also presented John with a specially commissioned lamp in the shape of a lighthouse, a gift from the crew to say thank you.

Wicklow RNLI are indebted to John for his service. Since 1989 he has launched the lifeboat countless times that resulted in the saving of many lives along the Wicklow coast.

Second Coxswain Ciaran Doyle best described John during a speech on the night saying: “John Sillery was solid as a rock; he was always the first person to arrive at the station during a shout ready to launch the lifeboat. Thank you for the years.”