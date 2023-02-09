Job opportunities in Wicklow to grow by 20 per cent in 2023

THE number of job opportunities in Wicklow will grow by 20 per cent in the coming year, according to a new forecast from FRS Recruitment, one of the country’s leading recruitment agencies.

This follows on from the 34 per cent increase experienced in Wicklow in 2022.

Wicklow experienced one of the strongest levels of growth in the country last year. Other counties to experience high increases in 2022 included Dublin (up 36 per cent), Clare (up 31 per cent), Sligo (up 15 per cent), Cork (up 15 per cent) and Roscommon, which recorded the highest year on year increase with the number of roles more than doubling (up 101 per cent).

18 of the 26 counties in the Republic experienced an increase in openings in 2022. The largest decreases came in Kerry (down 10 per cent), Leitrim, (down 9 per cent) and Louth (down 7 per cent).

Nationally the number of job postings handled by FRS Recruitment rose by 32 per cent in 2022, reaching a total of 107,802 – up from 81,528 in 2021. Year on year the monthly increase was across 11 of the 12 months and illustrated the return of the market to post pandemic normality, with the level of jobs aligning with 2019, the last pre Covid year of activity.

Despite the surge in opportunities available, the number of people applying for jobs was down last year. FRS Recruitment recorded a total of 123,305 job responses in 2022 as it became a ‘candidates’ market’ in some sectors. This meant the average response rate per role was at 1.14, down from 1.66 in 2021.

Speaking about the report, Lynne McCormack, General Manager with FRS Recruitment said: “We are confident that we will see further growth in recruitment opportunities in Wicklow for the year ahead. We experienced a good year in Wicklow last year and our belief is that this will continue over the coming 12 months.

“Both in Wicklow and nationally we believe there will be strong opportunities in the IT, healthcare and construction sectors. There has been such a build-up in openings across these sectors over recent years that they have become relatively inelastic and that will continue throughout 2023.

“Not all parts of the economy will rise in 2023, but we are very optimistic about the prospects in those particular sectors.

“Another trend we saw in Wicklow and across the economy last year was that the level of applications did not keep up with the number of openings. With the economy reaching a 20 year low for unemployment and nearing full employment, this impacted the market. For some high demand sectors it became a candidate’s market.

“This, coupled with the rising cost of living, meant significant pressure on salaries in some high demand sectors over 2022. With the economy likely to be less buoyant in the next year, we expect this pressure will diminish as candidates in Wicklow and nationally focus more on job security and work life balance considerations.”.