Jazz group Metropolis to play in Greystones

Jazz innovators Metropolis will perform at the Hot Spot Music Club in Greystones on Saturday, June 4.

Formed originally in 1979, Metropolis quickly established themselves as one of Dublin's most interesting and innovative bands, playing the music they used to call jazz-rock, mostly self-composed but including works by Frank Zappa, Weather Report and The Police.

Indeed Sting from that band came to their three-year residency in Dublin's Parliament Inn to witness a performance.

Flash forward 40 years, Metropolis still play music that excites and challenges, but the priority now is the sheer enjoyment of improvising together.

Metropolis now are Keith Donald, playing clarinet and saxophone, Paul Barrett playing keyboards, Paul McAteer playing drums and Garvan Gallagher playing bass.

Tickets cost €15.

For more information or to book tickets, see thehotspot.ie/tickets.